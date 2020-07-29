Below the Waterline: Youth movement in fishing is invigorating

I love the youth movement in our area and no doubt we have some of the finest young anglers anywhere. I hope many who are now the examples and will be moving forward will also find the zest for stewardship in our sport, too.

All of us had someone who helped get us started and talked to us about care of the resource. That message, in my opinion, has to be carried forward too. I hate to hear some say “I just want to fish” as it means others will have to do the heavy lifting so there are better fisheries and more fish. My old school approach believes it is everyone’s responsibility to do more than just cast a line. It’s a heritage thing.

Being involved might be as simple as being an advocate for better water, picking up trash on the way to the boat or helping a fellow angler launch the boat. Stewardship takes many forms in the outdoors and whether you fish, ride bikes, camp or just like to walk nature trails, there are little things we can all do to make it better. Little things add up.

Being on the water has gained popularity in 2020, and with more folks of all ages on the water it is more important than ever we can all contribute to maintaining our water, our fish, our animals and the environment. The youth movement is helping.

PHOTOS: Fish and feather expo

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

