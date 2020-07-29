Below the Waterline: Youth movement in fishing is invigorating

Getting older makes the bones creak, muscles hurt and speed over ground change to a much slower speed, but the mind can overcome most of the bad.
A good attitude, a strong zest for life by staying in the game and staying after it, although may take some doing, are what gets us through. Getting an injection of youth is not from some fountain in Florida or a magic pill, but rather seeing things for what they are and not seeing old and tired as inevitable.
Funny thing is many older veterans see the young guys in fishing as a reason to give up, but there are a few who will always see them as a challenge and something to make them better. Put me in that weigh in. Young anglers motivate me to work harder and be better.
Tried and true is being replaced with new innovations, but I love this new crop of fishing “youngsters.” Believe it or not, they are making me work harder/smarter, fight through the heat and instead of looking for excuses for failure, figuring out ways to succeed. Our sport sees them as a much- needed shot of adrenaline. They learn quick and pick up fishing quicker due to a larger tool box that includes more video and more Internet.
Our area has a new crop of young anglers that give me hope both from a fishing and life perspective. I attribute high school and college fishing for part of it, but I also believe having good mentors helped, too. They sure get me fired up and wanting to keep at it.
Honestly, it wasn’t that long ago I was ready to cash in my tackle box and fishing rods for the Lazy Boy, but these young guys gave me a spark to see if I still had it. Instead of heading to the pasture, I got motivated to get back into the game. A new and renewed vigor that I wasn’t through yet and still had things to give entered the picture.
It wasn’t about wins, don’t get me wrong I still like those, but rather than getting a participation medal staying able to compete with the best. We do slow down but don’t “spin out” as quickly, and what was once a big deal is a speck of dust.
The new spunk doesn’t always mean success as these dudes are good, but it changes perspective and keeps us in the game. We grow old by giving up versus getting after it, and I have chosen to stay after it.
This young crop of anglers don’t need to be taught how to handle a rod and reel or choose what bait to use. They know that. The differentiator still has to be experience and gritted determination of time on the water. The ability to fight through adversity with an “oh well” versus breaking something in the boat when things don’t go as planned.
The best part of fishing is figuring out the puzzle, and when that happens its magic. Today when it doesn’t happen it makes us dig a bit deeper. Finding the youthful spit and vinegar of our youth takes determination, and it’s hard to maintain. Youth does have and an advantage.
I love the youth movement in our area and no doubt we have some of the finest young anglers anywhere. I hope many who are now the examples and will be moving forward will also find the zest for stewardship in our sport, too.
All of us had someone who helped get us started and talked to us about care of the resource. That message, in my opinion, has to be carried forward too. I hate to hear some say “I just want to fish” as it means others will have to do the heavy lifting so there are better fisheries and more fish. My old school approach believes it is everyone’s responsibility to do more than just cast a line. It’s a heritage thing.
Being involved might be as simple as being an advocate for better water, picking up trash on the way to the boat or helping a fellow angler launch the boat. Stewardship takes many forms in the outdoors and whether you fish, ride bikes, camp or just like to walk nature trails, there are little things we can all do to make it better. Little things add up.
Being on the water has gained popularity in 2020, and with more folks of all ages on the water it is more important than ever we can all contribute to maintaining our water, our fish, our animals and the environment. The youth movement is helping.
