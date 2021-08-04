Brown: Bloomington-Normal's Taylor Umland has pro potential as an angler

A couple weeks ago, I wrote a piece about all the area's young anglers and just how good they were. In that article, I mentioned one who for the last couple of years I have gotten to see first-hand, sharing a boat with him in a couple trails, but also competing against him for the last few years as well.

That young man is Taylor Umland, and I believe he may just be the best I have seen at his age.

All of the anglers mentioned can cast and fish, but Umland is different for a few other reasons, too.

Umland has an uncanny ability to adapt, is excellent with electronics, but also feels out a fishery quickly and knows the biology of what fish do when better than anyone I have seen at his age.

Changing conditions are hard to extrapolate at times, but Umland just has a special knack to make adjustments on the fly quickly. That pays off locally, but will be even more important if he chooses to fish regionally and nationally. He has both the intellect and the passion to compete at any level.

He is a machine, and fishing behind him in a boat is like being the last person in a buffet line following a construction crew. There isn’t much left after he is through.

Umland was born here, but had a couple of moves to Minnesota and Wisconsin when he was younger before returning during high school. He attended Illinois State and fished on that team. He went to the College National Championship and finished as high as sixth place there.

I saw something the first few times fishing with him that told me he is good enough to be fishing at the national level. In my job at Wired2Fish I have had a chance to fish with all the big names who have done well, including Denny Brauer, Kevin VanDam, Gary Klein, Gerald Swindle and a host of others, and no doubt he has the skill set to be able to compete at that level.

Umland reminds me most of Patrick Walters, a young pro who has won at every level and continues to rock the BASS Elite Series.

Umland can dissect a body of water quickly, even new ones, and has an uncanny ability to make the right moves and adjustments at the right time almost every time out. His skills with a rod and reel from a technique perspective are uncanny, and his ability to change and adapt at a minute's notice to any needed technique separates him from the rest of the pack. His versatility both right and left handed and the ability to skip, pitch and cast will serve him well at the next level, too.

He is constantly learning, and he reads, watches and tries new techniques after learning about them. A few repetitions and he quickly becomes an expert at all of them. He knows when the right situation presents itself and the right bait and retrieve to make it happen.

I have been pushing him the last few months to prepare for the national level, and have no doubt he will be successful there. I believe timing is perfect for him to make that step.

He has a driving confidence without being arrogant which I believe separates the good ones from the great ones. He doesn’t “spin out” or lose focus, even when things are not going well, and that may be the most important factor for his success moving forward.

I am so confident that he can fish at the highest level that I would be willing to bet he will have success right out of the gate, even with the competition being so good.

If there are any things that are negative in his game I have yet to see them. Experience in big events and dealing with other anglers will be something he will gain over time, and with his laid back personality I believe he will do well on both fronts.

Umland currently runs his snack cheese business called Umland’s Crunchy Cheese — check it out at umlandscrunchycheese.com. That gives him the flexibility to fish at the next level, too. In his spare time he coaches high school teams and has taken three teams to state.

Companies looking for young new talent would be well served by picking him up. With a small amount of success he has the star power to help sell products and be a fine representative both on and off the water. His fishing skills and his personality are a winning combination.

Be watching for Umland’s name on the top of the leaderboards if he chooses to fish the BASS Opens or Toyota Series next year. He has the skills to be very successful.

I am betting on him.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

