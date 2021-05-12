Brown: Brand loyalty comes from having individual success

Most tackle and boat companies work very hard at building brand affinity. Brand loyalty is a tough nut to crack due to the number of choices anglers have today.
The only fair comparisons come without sponsorships or discounts many anglers receive. Typically it is based on success with the products, and although most of us have certain products we utilize based on the seasonal patterns, being loyal to a particular brand is more difficult than ever before.
Innovation, word of mouth, social media, TV and success with a particular bait by pros or local sticks can dictate giving a product a shot, but ultimately it is individual success that parlays products into brand loyalty.
Quality of the product out of the package determines step one. How it performs on your lake is the ultimate determining factor. Unless you are getting paid to endorse a product, we all gravitate to those products we have confidence in and have success with.
Companies see anglers as a very brand loyal group, work hard to earn that loyalty and unless something drastically influences a change of purchase influence — like a bad experience or a sale brand — loyal anglers generally stay that way, although most won’t go on record to say they are.
Much like pick-up truck owners who have generations who buy the same, brand fishing is much the same. For instance, Grandpa was a Chevy guy, so Dad is and generally later generations are as well. Today companies have affiliate programs to try to change that linage.
For example, Toyota has made a huge push in fishing when Chevrolet changed direction and left fishing. Their Bonus Bucks program has moved the needle “bigtime” for their truck lineup. Tundra and Tacoma are now pulling more boats to the ramps than any other brand. That paradigm shift was amazing.
The same thing happened in boats where Ranger Boats held a leadership position, but a change in ownership and marketing strategy seemed to shift shopping habits almost overnight. Where a large group were Ranger through and through, that dynamic shifted seemingly overnight. Many may not see it, but professional anglers do influence boat sales.
Even though they seem to be changing brands now like most change socks, boat manufacturers see their sponsored anglers having a major impact in consumers buying decisions so they work hard at utilizing them.
A case in point is Xpress Boats, a high performance aluminum model, who until recently didn’t really utilize pros for their marketing. Now with pros having success out of their boats, including back-to-back wins on the BASS Elites by Bill Lowen and Jason Christie, more and more anglers are looking at Xpress aluminums as a viable alternative to higher priced fiberglass models.
Companies like Bass Cat, Phoenix, Blazer and Falcon have made inroads on the fiberglass side of the industry, as well, in recent years with the change in strategy at Ranger. Those groups have now gobbled up and garnered a loyal buyer-affinity group following their increased development, too. What was once a one- or two-boat choice has now turned into a multiple opportunity selection process that can be swayed by a local dealer too.
Also on the aluminum side Lund Boats, Crestliner, and Gator Trax see the value of the pro angler and are also ramping up new models to meet that increasing demand.
It’s not just happening on the boat side of things either. Consolidations and mergers continue to shrink the marketplace that was once filled with mom and pop companies. Some are now giant companies who pulled together best in class with larger budgets and more marketing wherewithal.
Hopefully they are seeing brand building of a large enterprise as much more than more profit and keep the affinities with those brands while building better products in the meantime. Time will tell on that front.
Anglers make the industry go and developments in new materials, electronics and better economies of scale should ultimately make the fishing industry better as it develops. We are a large and loyal group and although there is a swing in those loyalties occurring now, it will settle out.
I believe very strongly in a competitive marketplace, and those who fish end up cutting the wheat out of the chaff. We will have to wait and see if that is a good thing or not.
Crappie Tournament
The HOI Crappie Trail will be holding a tournament this Saturday on Lake Evergreen. Registration is 5:30-6:30 a.m. and the tournament hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Entry fee is $30 with an optional $10 big fish pot.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.