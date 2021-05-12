Brown: Brand loyalty comes from having individual success

Also on the aluminum side Lund Boats, Crestliner, and Gator Trax see the value of the pro angler and are also ramping up new models to meet that increasing demand.

It’s not just happening on the boat side of things either. Consolidations and mergers continue to shrink the marketplace that was once filled with mom and pop companies. Some are now giant companies who pulled together best in class with larger budgets and more marketing wherewithal.

Hopefully they are seeing brand building of a large enterprise as much more than more profit and keep the affinities with those brands while building better products in the meantime. Time will tell on that front.

Anglers make the industry go and developments in new materials, electronics and better economies of scale should ultimately make the fishing industry better as it develops. We are a large and loyal group and although there is a swing in those loyalties occurring now, it will settle out.

I believe very strongly in a competitive marketplace, and those who fish end up cutting the wheat out of the chaff. We will have to wait and see if that is a good thing or not.

