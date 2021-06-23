Brown: Don't wait to tell someone you love what they mean to you

You never know how many times you will get to talk to or write about “old buddies.”

We all take that for granted, and if we don’t do it — thinking we will do it later — it may be too late, and all we have is memories. Nothing is better than first hand.

Memories are important, but they can introspective, too. Some make us laugh, some we cry, and others just make us wish we had done a better job when they were here. We always wish we did more or told folks how much we care more routinely, but somehow those things can easily slip by.

We make all kinds of excuses for why we didn’t do just a few more little things along the way. It’s truly sad when we seem to care more now when they are gone than we did when they were alive. We had the chance — many of our loved ones have been around our whole lives — but somehow we just missed it. Don’t put off telling someone in your life how important they are.

All of us have busy schedules — "Too much to do in so little time," we say. But it is very important that we thank folks, give them a hug or just pick up the phone for a quick call to let them know we still care and miss them while they are still with us.

No doubt it may not be easy, or we may lack the words, but something as simple as “was just thinking of you” goes a long way and gets the conversation started. It may seem insignificant, but you never know how it can brighten a day.

Leaving a mark

As we age, we see folks change both in appearance and activity, but knowledge is a key differentiator. What we do with that knowledge can be significant to future generations and can leave a lasting legacy. What have you passed on?

Seeing great mentors to me in the fishing business in the last few years hit me hard. Names like Forest Wood, the founder of Ranger Boats, Mark Pack, an angler friend who founded Lake Fork Trophy Lures, and recently a local angler Jerry Martoglio, showed the importance to me about leaving a mark. We are only here a short time, but in that time we can be known as a person who passes on knowledge, or has it die with them. The aforementioned were sometimes private, sometimes quiet, but there is no question that they left a lasting mark both locally and nationally.

How do you want to be remembered?

For years, the only person I was focused on was me. Today, I am working harder on others.

Giving has a much better feeling than taking, and integrity and honesty feels much better than bending the rules to get success. I see it in professional sports a lot. Athletes not breaking the rules, but stretching them to the limits, and then having to rationalize why.

We are watching it front and center now in Major League Baseball with foreign substances on the ball. It has always been against the rules, but because of looking away or skirting the system, pitchers found a way to slide by. Records could be tainted much like during the steroid era and it got me thinking: How do we do it better and within the rules? I believe a lot of it is sharing.

Being short, I have always had to work hard, pushing myself to the limits and always trying to be the best. My mentors and coaches pushed me, but internal fortitude and being around others who were pushed, too, made me better.

As I got older, I saw my success was actually partly owned by those who poked and prodded, too. They each shared their knowledge, and although it wasn’t necessarily easily seen and sometimes had to be pulled from them, they did share.

As an athlete, first coaches gave the path. Later, as a media person and angler, watching and emulating just how they got things done allowed for more success. I have always believed that getting to the high road took a little climbing of a few hills along the way. Nothing without effort feels as good as busting your tail to achieve it.

Ask any good coach and they will tell you their players' success was much more powerful than any win or loss. Their largest success was taking a group of so-so athletes and making them winners. Forming a pattern for life from competition became much bigger than the game itself.

Seeing it first hand

I see my dad quite a bit, but not as much as I used to due to COVID-19. But this past weekend on Father’s Day, Dad and I got to do what we used to do.

It was no longer playing catch in the front yard, working on a project or passing me the ball shooting baskets in the driveway. It was about quality time and just hanging out. We told stories — many of the same ones we often tell — and we laughed about all the projects and things we did together. My dad can do anything, and although he gets aggravated about not being able to do what he used to, I told him he should be thankful for what he can do.

That sounds just like him. When I thought I was too small to compete, he always said: "Hustle more than everyone else and you’ll get playing time." It worked out. Keep hustling, Dad. Funny how that just works out.

Pass on your knowledge and share it whether in life, sports or fishing. Leave it better than you found it, it feels good.

Celebration of Life for Jerry Martoglio

This Sunday, June 27, at Davis Lodge at Lake Bloomington, from 1 to 4 p.m., there will be a Celebration of Life of Jerry Martoglio. Jerry lived life to its fullest and was one of a kind. He loved that lake and it’s fitting we celebrate him there.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

