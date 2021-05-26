Brown: Get out and enjoy a 'random' outdoors trip with the kids

Catching the fishing bug becomes making memories. We all have stories and those stories last a lifetime. Trips to Harold’s Pond, riding bikes to Six Mile Creek with nothing more than a sack lunch that got eaten before lunchtime most times, and the experience of doing it with buddies is how I got hooked.

Make the day about the one that got away, stopping and getting a candy bar and a cold drink, or just observing nature without too much structure or scheduling is the ticket. Today, it seems, due to busy schedules, two parents working and too many activities, there isn’t real time to do a little random trip just to let your hair down. No doubt the kids will love it, but I bet the adults will, too.

Our lives can be too structured, and I hear story after story of how each minute on a Saturday is planned. Cell phone and wall calendars are running our lives, and many times ruining them. Take the phone with you in case of an emergency, but turn it off. Don’t look at it every second.

I have friends, and I, too, get caught up in it. That stupid smart phone is now making us dumber, or at a minimum, less engaged. Folks don’t look at each other when they speak to one another anymore, and that electronic leash is center to everything we do.