Brown: Keeping an even keel important while molding lumps of clay

If you fish, do you remember how you got hooked? I bet it was the catching part. What makes you go, and what do you remember about your first few trips? Was it the first hook set? Was it the bobber going under? How about the first experience in a boat, or maybe a chance big fish? What was the first thing that got you fired up about fishing?

We are now seeing those young lumps of clay being molded as they have their first experiences on the water. Sure, some will be winners, but more will not go on to a fishing career. Still, the lessons learned from coaching and the experience can help mold them as citizens.

I hated to lose in sports, and still do in fishing. But as I have experienced more, I find that you will have a little of both, and it's how you act in both that is really most important.

Consistency is tough to achieve in our sport, but I tell young anglers all the time to be a tuning fork. Staying at a constant frequency all the time will pay dividends in the long haul in fishing and life as well.