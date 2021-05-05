Brown: Keeping an even keel important while molding lumps of clay

We are all lumps of clay, and when young, we had to me molded.
Parents have a lot to do with our shaping, but friends we hung around with and mentors were important, too. If we play sports, usually our friends did. If we fished, same story, and it doesn’t change much until we get older.
Life circumstances can alter our molding, but at the base level we are pretty much as we are at an early age.
Not everyone loves sports or the outdoors, but with youth sports and high school fishing, we are molding the next generation of athletes and anglers. Due to an increase in license sales the past year, those numbers incrementally increased and there is no doubt we need to pull ethics and integrity along with them.
It's no different in sports or competitive fishing — both could use a positive shot of ethics and integrity. We have an obligation to create winners, but also — just as importantly — good people. Both are possible and it’s much more than a great swing or teaching techniques.
Being humble in victory and defeat is equally important, and it’s not easy. The great ones learn from defeats and get better as a result. They find a way to learn from their mistakes and learn not to make the same mistakes over again.
I honestly believe losing does have value. That is why the greatest teams are usually not undefeated. A case in point was Gonzaga this year in the NCAA Basketball Tournament. They had not lost all year but were defeated in the last game of the year by Baylor basically in the first eight minutes. Adversity was not part of their game plan prior and they didn’t react well to it when it happened.
Fishing is a fickle sport, too. You can get on a roll and put together a string of success. I see it over and over, but because it’s about staying dialed in to fish movements and biology, it isn’t easy. Again, the great ones find a way to adapt to changing conditions and are resilient to adversity.
Fishing free — without encumbrances of weather, water levels and excuses — allows today’s anglers to adapt. They are flexible to changes and do not just keep beating the same banks using the same baits.
Getting hooked on fishing is about catching, and when the catching is going strong, it grows on itself. But, remember, the catching can go back to fishing quickly, and it’s those who rebound from a bad event and put it behind them who will have a higher percentage of high finishes.
If you fish, do you remember how you got hooked? I bet it was the catching part. What makes you go, and what do you remember about your first few trips? Was it the first hook set? Was it the bobber going under? How about the first experience in a boat, or maybe a chance big fish? What was the first thing that got you fired up about fishing?
We are now seeing those young lumps of clay being molded as they have their first experiences on the water. Sure, some will be winners, but more will not go on to a fishing career. Still, the lessons learned from coaching and the experience can help mold them as citizens.
I hated to lose in sports, and still do in fishing. But as I have experienced more, I find that you will have a little of both, and it's how you act in both that is really most important.
Consistency is tough to achieve in our sport, but I tell young anglers all the time to be a tuning fork. Staying at a constant frequency all the time will pay dividends in the long haul in fishing and life as well.
We all have bad days. It is how we react to them that is truly important. Being on the never-too-high-or-too-low train works best, and I see it over and over where a tuning fork mentality breeds consistency. I used to beat myself up after every tournament that I didn't do well in, but I have worked hard at putting those behind me quicker now.
Being high-strung and competitively aggressive makes that job harder. I've found you can’t change something that has already happened, so "live with it" vs. dwelling on it.
IHSA Bass Fishing Sectionals begin Thursday
This week begins the IHSA High School Fishing State Series. There will be winners and losers, but ultimately they all are winners in my book because they're learning both fishing and life’s lessons.
Those lumps of clay will no doubt be molded this week and learning a little about success and failure will be part of it. Ultimately, it’s the lessons learned that are the most important. The bottom line is about learning and having fun, and I hope there is a lot of smiles as this series begins. I know there will be.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.