Brown: No answers, but lots of questions about outdoors' big problems

Inspiration and creative new ideas come in many forms. Sometimes it’s deep thought and other times it’s throwing things against the wall just to see what my stick.

I am not a politician, doctor or lawyer, nor do I play one in the movies. But if you listen and read enough, you can get a layman’s approach to life that just might work.

I don’t have the answers, but boy do I have some questions, and I also read a lot. Many times my thoughts are guided by what I read here, and columns by Bill Flick and Randy Kindred, in particular, allow me a perspective and intuition a “normal” person has to be asking, too.

This column is about the outdoors, so I will stick to that — well, maybe — and hopefully my questions are some you might have, too.

No doubt the questions are many and answers far from simple, but curious minds have to know. My questions touch on things outside, but I am sure we have plenty that dig inside, too. No answers, but I am sure all of you might have a few thoughts, too. Here goes:

1. What exactly is a "100-year rain"?

In my 65 years it seems we have had hundreds of them, and maybe that is what it means. Is it a Farmer’s Almanac deal or something that old people say, or is it supposed to only happen every hundred years? Seems last week time either passed very quickly or we had three or four of them in a span of three days. And, why are the places that have always flooded for 100 years the same ones that flood now?

2. Why do we have 'no fishing' signs?

Seems we would want folks to wet a line or take a kid to catch his or her first fish, and it’s funny we have several great ponds where they are prevalent. I get the private property deal, but I can take you to several that would be perfect for a cast or two close to home. We have millions of new anglers and fishing is growing by leaps and bounds, so why not embrace it a bit? It seems that "no fishing" signs run parallel to "no parking" signs. Maybe they come in a set.

3. Why does Constitution Trail get plowed before my street during the winter?

I love everything Constitution Trail and really am thankful we have it, but shouldn’t our streets get priority? Since I am on the Trail, why are we adding more to it when we have holes in the streets so big you can stand in them and watch cars go over you? The smoothest road in McLean County is Constitution Trail.

4. Why are geese protected?

I get it that they were once few and far between, but it seems they get special treatment. Do ducks and crows get the same treatment? You can’t even shoo them away from your door or off your car for fear someone might think they are being mistreated. Also, how many times a day do they go the bathroom? Seems like a bunch by the looks of our golf courses and parks. Don’t get mad at me if you love geese; I just had to ask.

5. What about squirrels, raccoons and possums?

Why are there now so many in town? More food? More great places to hide? Or, is it because the country has less cover and food sources? Raccoons seem to have taken over our campgrounds and parks. They probably serve a great purpose in God’s plan, but why have they, too, become city slickers? For the record, they are much like snakes — they will scare the dickens out of you when you don’t realize they are there. I could go on forever about squirrels, too — they sure are cute but they are destructive little buggers. They can go through a flower bed or landscaping like a picker goes through corn. Are they protected, too, and why in the world do I have peanuts sprouting out of my flower beds?

6. Why are our lakes horsepower restricted?

Is it fear that idling a big engine might be detrimental to the banks or break the peace and tranquility, or is it just because it's always been that way? I have a simple solution: Let’s try not restricting, and if it gets abused, shut it down and go back to the old way. Abusers get to put up "no fishing" signs and lose their privileges. Instead of making boaters have two or three boats, maybe one with rules just might work. I would imagine it does come down to enforcement, but maybe a little self-policing just might work. Spring Lake near Manito is trying it, so don’t abuse the chance we're getting.

This column could have been a mile long, and man do I have a lot of other ones. I hope you might have a few of your own, too. A wise man once said: “Questioning leads to solutions.” No need to take sides or get mad — it’s all in fun and I am thankful for what I have. I just think we could make it better. Have a great Independence Day!

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

