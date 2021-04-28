Brown: Older anglers can adapt with the use of their experience and some modern gadgets

I love to fish tournaments — big, small, middle size, regional or national, it doesn’t matter.
Even though my speed and dexterity has gotten more limited, I feel I can still compete and have found what I might have lost power fishing I have gained with stick-to-itiveness, determination and skills I may not have had earlier. Experience is very important and the fish don’t know if I'm 16 or 60.
There are two types of tournament fishermen. Those who fish free with gut and experience, and those who read, study and use the tools. The real good ones are a cross of the two
As I have said many times, you can complain about the technology or you can learn it. That covers everything for rods and reels to electronics. Because someone invests in better gear doesn’t necessarily mean that they will fish better or win more if they don’t learn and use them. And even then, having the latest super-duper gadget or gizmo doesn’t make the fish bite. You still have to know how to catch them.
Fishing is a lot like golf where technology is concerned. Golf balls, clubs and technology have changed the game and the young golfers who are doing well today have embraced it and learned the nuances of how to make the new better their game. Ben Crenshaw once said to me: “History of golf still holds a lot of clout but rest assured I am not going to use a niblick or a persimmon shaft when better technology is available.” This rings true in fishing, too.
There is no doubt today's younger angler has a significant advantage learning electronics because they grew up with it. They also are not afraid of it. No matter if it’s at the top level or locally, they use technology like we used to use savvy.
The difference is amazing and our lakes now fish bigger due to the technology. Fish can be found in places on the lake that we would have never looked before. Good anglers will still win fishing the bank and cover on it, but other anglers will know to move off the bank a bit more to find other fish that may not have been as pressured.
We are finding that more fish suspend over deeper water than we have ever recognized before. Many are finding they can be caught where old school anglers believed they were impossible to catch. Better baits, different techniques and visualization, plus outstanding electronics that allow you to see the fish, what kind they are and what their habits are.
Old thoughts are being disproved almost daily and what we know about what fish do when it’s cold, hot, or in frontal conditions are changing daily. Although many are adverse to this “new” technology, as far as I can see it isn’t going away. It’s here to stay and we can either — as tournament anglers — learn it or get lost in the smoke of those who do.
Today, practice time is about the looking rather than the catching. Idling around has replaced fishing large expanses of banks and points. Today you can idle over a spot and determine if you should fish or not. Before, we let the bait do the work to figure on the bottom.
I see the new forward looking technology forcing the folks who manage lakes to take a different approach, too, especially in regards to put and take and managing all of the different fish resources, too. Policing harvest and changing size limits may be the rule moving forward.
Tournament anglers do not typically keep their catch, so they do not impact the fishery as much as someone who is filling the freezer. The negative for tournament anglers is moving fish from where they were caught to weigh-in locations, or not carefully caring for their catch.
As a result, there is a lot of discussion about the practice of catching, measuring and weighing, then releasing the fish where they are caught at a central location. particularly during the spawn. Time will tell on how that can be done. At the top levels a marshal is in the boat with a certified scale, but that can be expensive for smaller organizations and may not be possible. Team tournaments would be harder to manage with this approach.
In the meantime, take care of your fish and have a good livewell system. Stronger penalties for deceased fish are recommended so anglers watch and manage their catches. Livewell aeration, using ice bottles during warmer months and livewell additives have been proven successful for less mortality, but there is no doubt some fish may die.
If they die, take those home and clean them for a meal — please never throw one away. The resource is precious and is not forever, so fish care has never been more important.
Those of us that love to tournament fish do not have special privileges, but we do have special obligations to be good stewards of the sport we love. With more people finding out about the fun in fishing since COVID, it is even more important whether fishing a tournament of fishing for a few to eat and enjoy.
I hope we can share the water, enjoy our time on the water and remember it’s not life or death, it’s just fishing. Have fun.
Sam Leman EverBloom at Evergreen Lake
Brad Norris and Ryan Robinson won the kick-off event of the Everbloom Tournament Trail at Evergreen lake with 5 bass weighing 19.76 pounds. They also had big bass of 6.19 pounds. Second place was Brian Bounds and Eric Sharrow with 16.20 pounds.
Lexington Bass at Sangchris
Tom Cassel and Domenic Theison won the first Lexington Bass at Sangchris with 5 bass weighing 12.03 pounds. Terry Brown and Taylor Umland was second with 10.23 pounds. Big bass was caught by Steve Volz and Dave Whalen that weighed 3.22 pounds.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.