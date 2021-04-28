Brown: Older anglers can adapt with the use of their experience and some modern gadgets

Old thoughts are being disproved almost daily and what we know about what fish do when it’s cold, hot, or in frontal conditions are changing daily. Although many are adverse to this “new” technology, as far as I can see it isn’t going away. It’s here to stay and we can either — as tournament anglers — learn it or get lost in the smoke of those who do.

Today, practice time is about the looking rather than the catching. Idling around has replaced fishing large expanses of banks and points. Today you can idle over a spot and determine if you should fish or not. Before, we let the bait do the work to figure on the bottom.

I see the new forward looking technology forcing the folks who manage lakes to take a different approach, too, especially in regards to put and take and managing all of the different fish resources, too. Policing harvest and changing size limits may be the rule moving forward.

Tournament anglers do not typically keep their catch, so they do not impact the fishery as much as someone who is filling the freezer. The negative for tournament anglers is moving fish from where they were caught to weigh-in locations, or not carefully caring for their catch.