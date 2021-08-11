Brown: One person can make a difference

I get asked now and again why I may write this column in first person now and again. There is a method in my madness.

I hope my memories might conjure up yours and hopefully help you create new ones. It is providing a reference point, or to give you a perspective. Hopefully, it brings back similar memories in your past or resonates with something in your life — playing catch with Dad, fishing in Harold’s Pond or “stuff my Grandpas did."

We all have aspirations and a plan. but sometimes they don’t turn out exactly like we hoped. Having the perseverance and resiliency to stick with it or bounce back is just part of the game. Telling stories is healthy and it’s funny how many notes and letters I get talking about memories that are similar from folks in restaurants or in a store. This is one of those times, but also hopefully it might get you out of the house and in the outdoors.

When I was younger everything that I did had “me” in it. It wasn’t until I had a revelation about what was important did that change. There was no flash of light or divine intervention, but simply finding out just how good it felt to include others in front of me.

I found I was questioned due to my prior “me-ness,” and I know folks around me questioned my motivation or why I did what I did. Once I found that a single person could make a huge difference, I jumped on it with both feet — not for me, but for others. I found the real definition of contentment, and how being content was way more important than being first or complimented.

My days of "me" are still in the system. but I push back on those days as hard as I can. I wake up each day simply trying to do something for other people

I would have never guessed I would be where I am today. I always thought being a leader was being recognized or being listened to, but found that the example and how I did things were much more important than getting credit or accolades. My circle of close friends are a lot like that. They, too, give of themselves to help others achieve success by giving advice or lending a helping hand.

I couldn’t get done what I do without their help and do not take that lightly. A simple thanks or pitching in on their projects makes our deal reciprocal, and it works just fine accomplishing goals for anglers and our parks. It is not a one-man band but rather an orchestra of like thinking individuals that accomplish the goals

Did I ever think I would be in the fishing business? Even though my heart knew there was something bigger, I took the easy route and got a job and worked so I could do what I wanted when I was away from it. I went through the motions working for a promotion vs. working to make a difference, and I would bet there are many reading this that are doing the same thing. I was successful but not as good as I could have been.

Today, it seems everyone has a cause. Are those causes for the good of the whole, or are they self-serving? Do those causes accomplish anything, or are they social gatherings and get-togethers? Just about every group of people, large or small, can make a difference and the outdoor community has proven it time and time again.

Building the Sam Leman Pavilion, lake clean ups, generating funds for charitable organizations and helping with soldiers events are just a few from around here. They not be grandiose in scale to some, but every little bit makes a huge difference, and it sure would be great to see more get done.

The Bloomington-Normal Bass Club has taken on the care and support of the Comlara Park parking areas and Sam Leman Pavilion this year, and with the help of the park, they have it looking ship-shape. It will be ongoing, but currently the potholes are filled and the parking lots are ready for the county to re-pave them.

Small groups with big results can make a big impact with just a bit of coordination. The bike trails are also managed by a volunteer group — they couldn’t look better. Folks from all over the state use them and that, too, takes care and feeding to keep them working.

One person can make a difference and I see it over and over. Even if you physically can’t get involved, find a way to help. It doesn’t take much more than an idea sometimes and some of the best ones are yet to be acted on.

It’s one thing to think it and another to do it, but small groups can ban together and make things happen in all walks of life. Giving is a good feeling and I hope you will get involved. Volunteers are always needed.

This fall is a great time to get involved. It won’t be long before the Friends of Everbloom will be back at it, too. Come to a meeting and take it upon yourself to get involved. Take a kid fishing, get a bike and ride the trails, or just take a drive around our lakes and parks. No doubt you will enjoy it

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

