Brown: Preserving the old helps in appreciating the new

The greatest thrill for anyone who fishes is simply ... to catch fish.

Sure, there is the outside time away from stress and work, and enjoying nature, but the tug on the line is what they are after in most cases. Each time they are on the water, the goal is to learn to catch more and develop additional skills to increase that possibility.

Most anglers are like giant sponges, always wanting to learn more and soak it in to emulate techniques on the water. No one — not even Kevin VanDam — has mastered the sport, and as it has been said many times, "Some days you get the bear, other days the bear gets you." Fishing is a humbling sport and although equipment always gets better some fishing days will challenge even the best anglers.

The learning curve

Part of the learning curve to become a better angler is knowledge of the new. However, knowledge of the old lures and gear can be a competitive advantage, too. Even though many anglers do not compete in tournaments, they always compete against the fish. Many of today’s new lures do come from an ideas of yesteryear and, honestly, the fish do not know the difference. Some of the tried and true are also brought back in a new form now and again, and it’s amazing they still catch fish — sometimes better than the new.

Collecting brings perspective

When you speak to a professional golfer, they always talk about the history of the sport. Where they are today is a direct result of the past — down to the clubs and balls, everything has improved. But had it not been for persimmon clubs and rubber-band-wrapped golf balls, we would not have what we do today.

I am a fishing historian — maybe because I am old — but I am also a collector of memorabilia like reels, rods and lures. I love the new stuff with space age materials, unbelievable replication processes and handcrafted perfection in shape and color, but I also have a very strong affinity with one-off balsa, old reels/rods, and the creativity of a River Runt or a Woodchopper.

Some call it hording and dust collecting, but I respect the old and the new equally, and want the old to get credit for the new when appropriate. The first topwater, the first frog, the first plastic worm and the first baitcasting reel all have something that became the new.

Yesterday versus today

In the beginning, baits were made one-off, meaning they were made one at a time. Many were hand carved, whittled or built in a workshop, but folks who saw a block of basswood or cedar as more than just wood made masterpieces that have stood the test of time, and something a fish just might think was an easy meal. Just like a potter who sees a lump of clay as pot, an urn or a statue ,fishing craftsmen did the same thing.

Finding the right materials and the right consistency of those materials to float high, dive deep or emulate something in nature was a lot of trial and error, and the funny part was sometimes the best were an accident or just luck. Luck sticks at times, and although no real fisherman believes in luck, lure making may have just been that way.

For instance, knowing cedar was a dense wood that could be cast further or knowing the balsa floated higher were properties that may have come from what was available, but ultimately are ones that stuck.

What to collect

Today, we have machines that mold, paint and can duplicate faster than the blink of an eye, but I still like those that were made one at a time by someone who had a vision and did it for something to do, but also did it as an art form. Today we have some who combine the art with the manufacturing processes to shorten the time to market. Those that built handcrafted works of art like Sam Griffin, Ed Chambers, Fred Arbogast, James Heddon and Jim Bagley were the pioneers. The new generation of builders do have an art form, too with computer-assisted drawing and technology. It's just different. I still see that there is indeed something very unique about doing art that catches fish with vision, a pocket knife and a paintbrush, too. Maybe because of my age but those just feel better in my hands.

Passing it on

Those that collect these old relics have the knowledge — the when, how and why. Many of the great builders are gone, but what they built will last for generations. I am glad I get to see the new, but the old dust collectors are the ones that still make me smile. I am blessed that I get to know about both, and appreciate what went into them being built. Many had love of fishing, but brought passion of lure designing and the vision to make it work. To me, they are part of history, and I do like the new and the old. Just glad I got to live through both and am also glad when I see these artists get the respect they should have. It’s up to all the old timers to pass it on and it’s up to today’s angler to respect what came before. Many don’t, but more and more I am seeing today’s angler catching on.

I remember speaking with Ben Crenshaw and Arnold Palmer about the importance of golf history to today’s game and how they embraced it. History is important and makes us better today if we see it for what it is. The old is a measuring stick to the new.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

