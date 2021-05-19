Brown: Ranger 340 rebuild a challenge worth completing

Since late October, I've been working every weekend on an old boat — a 1985 Ranger 340V that has been quite the undertaking.
The boat was stripped, had bald and weather-cracked tires. and no latches on any of the lids. The cleats, railing, switches and gauges were all shot, too. There was also no engine or trolling motor, and the seat pan had to be entirely redone. The challenge was real, and it’s still in process.
More than a fixer-upper
In homes, they would call this a fixer-upper. But in boats, you have to want to fix it or the time and effort would scare away most who do this kind of thing.
To be honest, I might have bitten off more than I can chew with it, but because I have done several before, I knew it wouldn’t be easy and I had to have a plan. It wasn’t insurmountable, but it was close, and every step along the way had to be thought out. One step could impact the next one, so there was a lot of looking and head-scratching along the way.
The first major job was to see what I had and then develop a vision for what I wanted it to look like once completed. Prepping the boat was the first challenge. There were no seats, the carpet was older than a dinosaur’s footprint and it smelled bad.
Once I got inside, I found 3 large garbage cans of mouse nests. They were definitely part of what smelled bad. The glue had to be removed, and every inch of the inside had to be scraped because I wanted to put SeaDek rubberized flooring into it. The gunnels looked like Swiss cheese and the wiring was stiff as the dickens, too. All had to be removed.
The steering was the old rack-and-pinion style and it, too, had to be replaced. The dash looked like the practice template for a box of hole saws, and some of the hinge screws were tighter than blue blazes and many had to be drilled out.
There's no doubt I kept this old girl from heading to the scrap yard. The spirits of the builders of this boat have helped me get over more than one hurdle and, honestly, had I not had the experience of knowing many of them, I might have went another direction. Seeing the care and workmanship of this boat build before it got into this shape means more to me than the finished product ever will. I did it to remember those that “built them one at a time” versus having a boat to fish out of.
I have been blessed to have a vision of what it would look like when done. The completed vision is to make them better than they were when they were new. Spit and polish, elbow grease and the wherewithal to see the forest for the trees has been part of this effort. Sometimes it’s making a silk purse out of a sow’s ear, but when done the satisfaction of knowing you saved a part of history and making a functional boat is just a plus.
The devil is in the details and wow there is a ton of detail work in a project like this one. I can’t believe what auto restoration builders must go through after attempting to do this boat. No doubt they are much better than I am but I get the same satisfaction on each part that is completed, too.
This Original Ranger 340
Ranger Boats, in 1985, cut a new path for bass boats with creative hull designs, storage, better livewells and a toughness to make them last until 2021. This boat was built with wood laminated in fiberglass. It was called a composite build but today they use compressed fiberglass materials called pultrusion and the process is much stronger and water resistant for the long haul. Today’s Rangers have no wood and no doubt they will last much longer as a result, but I have been pleased with the shape of the wood and foam floatation in this boat. There is little or any degradation of any so far.
Partners' help
Having great partners in this project has been essential for the final detail work and customization. I can build a lot of things but SeaDek Marine Products, Motorguide Trolling Motors, Attwood Marine Accessories, Garmin Electronics, Mercury Marine, Bass Boat Seats, T-H Marine, Gator Guard, Fulton Trailer Jacks, Sea Clear Power and a lot of Amazon Trucks made it a whole lot easier to date.
The Ranger 340 is not complete yet, but from where I started there is light at the end of the tunnel and it’s no longer an oncoming train. I'm getting real close to conquering this build, and when its complete I hope to have it on the water and functioning like it did in 1985 — with maybe with a few more bells and whistles.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.