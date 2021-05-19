Brown: Ranger 340 rebuild a challenge worth completing

The first major job was to see what I had and then develop a vision for what I wanted it to look like once completed. Prepping the boat was the first challenge. There were no seats, the carpet was older than a dinosaur’s footprint and it smelled bad.

Once I got inside, I found 3 large garbage cans of mouse nests. They were definitely part of what smelled bad. The glue had to be removed, and every inch of the inside had to be scraped because I wanted to put SeaDek rubberized flooring into it. The gunnels looked like Swiss cheese and the wiring was stiff as the dickens, too. All had to be removed.

The steering was the old rack-and-pinion style and it, too, had to be replaced. The dash looked like the practice template for a box of hole saws, and some of the hinge screws were tighter than blue blazes and many had to be drilled out.

There's no doubt I kept this old girl from heading to the scrap yard. The spirits of the builders of this boat have helped me get over more than one hurdle and, honestly, had I not had the experience of knowing many of them, I might have went another direction. Seeing the care and workmanship of this boat build before it got into this shape means more to me than the finished product ever will. I did it to remember those that “built them one at a time” versus having a boat to fish out of.