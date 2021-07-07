Brown: Was fishing easier more than a decade ago?

Riding home from the lake recently my fishing buddy, Taylor Umland, asked a great question. “Do you think it was easier to win 10 or 15 years ago than it is today in fishing tournaments”?

It was a simple question and one that for sure will open Pandora’s Box with a few generations of anglers before, but it got me thinking. What was different? Could it have been easier and honestly if it was easier what made it so?

For the record and a little history, Taylor is one of the finest anglers in our area right now, no matter what age.

But he is 26 so his perspective is shorter lived and he has come along in the electronics age where some of us a little longer in the tooth used the sophistication of our buddies — when they told the truth — and whomever it was that took us fishing.

We didn’t have the Internet, social media or email and we for sure didn’t have the tools we do today. YouTube didn’t exist and we learned by trial and error. We found objects and bottom harness and stumps with our baits.

If we were lucky and did have electronics, they were pretty archaic. The best had the sophistication of a two-dimensional flasher where anything between the transducer on the bottom of the boat and the bottom of the lake we could see in a 2D picture in a narrow area in shallow water and a wider one in deeper water due to cone angle of the transducer.

Shallow water didn’t allow for as much area as deeper water so most anglers became shallow water fishermen.

A few anglers like Buck Perry, the "Father of Spoon plugging”, knew we were missing fish and those that ventured off the bank were tightlipped about what they found.

Rest assured there were more fishing “honey holes” found by watching another angler than were ever found with electronics early on.

That still holds true today but our electronics also allow us to look on the side and in front of the boat instead of just looking down and the mapping is now rock solid and very detailed. When I started it was all on paper maps.

Companies like Humminbird, Lowrance and Heath Kit were the first to have flashers and by the standards at the time were expensive at around $250.

We typically didn’t add one but included it in the purchase of the boat and even though they allowed us to run without fear of crashing on a shallow point or a pile of rocks the transducer was on the rear of the boat meaning the signal was always behind you so we used our eyes to look at the shoreline terrain to determine points and shallow water.

That took a bit of time on the water and mid-lake humps and ridges and channel swings were found by serpentining in zig zag patterns at slow speed crossing back and forth over the area we wanted to fish.

Honestly, we missed more than we found but the those stumps on a creek channel drop or a rock pile in 15 feet of water were gold and got hit often.

We often found that those places became community holes as a win here or there turned others into hunters too and they could dial in what was on the bottom pretty quickly if they knew the area and had any idea whatsoever how that flasher worked.

Was it easier? It was different.

Those early electronics adopters were pioneers who changed the game as many thought fish could only be caught early in the day or late in the evening around shore structure and the dog days of summer the fish didn’t bite.

Fish will feed all day when conditions are right. That light came on for me in the late 70’s and early 80’s when I vacationed on Kentucky Lake and then in the late 80’s when I moved to Florida and learned how fish moved around the lake.

Secrets were kept close to the vest and off shore we triangulated a single stump or a pile of rocks by using a tree, a TV antenna and a bridge piling to return to the exact spot. No waypoints, no electronics mapping, and we used the “seat of our pants” time on the water over anything else.

Today’s angler is different and uses the tools they have very effectively like social media, mapping, their buddies and super-duper high powered electronics that are basically computers in their boats to pinpoint prime fishing locations based on seasonal patterns and trial and error.

All of the early days were only enhanced by time on the water. A young angler who can use their eyes and their equipment can find that sweet spot in a very short period of time where it would take us weeks and months before then.

Coming back to the question Taylor asked “was it easier”? The simple answer is it was different and there were not as many anglers who “got it” early on. The ones that did were legends and those that didn’t were donators.

Personally, I still love the puzzle of figuring them out but today more anglers can do it more quickly and that puts a lot of pressure on the old guys to learn their tools or step aside.

It is truly scary just how good these anglers are with electronics and what was once a secret bait or a new technique has now become a more complicated video game.

Remember this, fish have a brain the size of a pea and do the same things now that they did 50 years ago: swim, eat and spawn.

But the tools have gotten so good they don’t stand a chance of hanging around in one spot long. They get boat rides and the dumb ones get caught over and over.

Catch and release anglers care for their catch and fish get moved all over not by nature but by running around in an aerated livewell. That one factor can change the game even further.

Was it easier, I leave that to you to decide?

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

