Hunting, fishing enthusiasts don't like ban on Illinois public lands

Duck hunting might be considered a group activity, because of its nature, Genzel suggested. A few hunters sharing a duck blind might violate physical-distancing standards.

But fishing and turkey hunting don't do that, in Genzel's view.

"You're not going to come into contact with another hunter," he said. "You might see one, but you're not going to brush up against each other."

Said Presley, regarding fishing: "It's no different than being in your house. If I want to take my son fishing, it's like (us) hanging out in the living room."

The prospect of too many people hanging out in state-owned sites appears to be a prime reason they've been closed.

Rachel Torbert, the IDNR deputy director, acknowledged the individual aspects of hunting and fishing. But she suggested the closings are an issue of fairness.

"As weather continues to improve, we anticipated increased numbers of Illinois residents visiting our state sites, especially as other entertainment options are currently unavailable to them," Torbert stated in an email.