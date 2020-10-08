Shadow: A look at a different hunting experience — crow season

If you can locate an area across a field or an opening from the pines or the “home area,” this is ideal. Bear in mind that their eyesight is super. Movement is not as critical as it is in deer hunting, but it is very important to be back under a tree canopy or some kind of cover. Personal camouflage is a must.

I like to set some decoys out in front of my blind just 20 yards or so. Line up a couple crow decoys to look like they are fighting for a different effect. I sometimes use some other critters such as doves, turkeys, etc., just to change the appearance of the decoy setup. Anything that makes it look like the decoys are eating is the main idea.

Besides the food plot decoys, it’s advisable to put out a “lookout decoy” on a high perch somewhat close to the other decoys. When you start to call, the group will send out a scout and if he sees the feeding decoys and the other lookout decoy he will return to the main group and advise them it’s OK to come. Don’t shoot the scout or the others will not come.