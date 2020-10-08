Shadow: A look at a different hunting experience — crow season

I know it’s archery deer season, but sometimes you just need a change from sitting stationary in a tree or blind.
Most of the time the best deer hunting hours are early mornings and late afternoons, so there’s some time in the middle of the day for a nap or maybe do some chores and errands. Having done those things, I have a suggestion for a bit of fun shooting and calling of another species. The crow season runs for about three months, so there’s time for a bunch of hunts. Normally it runs from late October to late February.
Most areas have an abundance of crows here in the Midwest and our local area seems to have had a real abundant crow crop the last couple of years. Where I usually see a few, there are now dozens. These noisy critters are not as dumb as many of the articles and TV shows would have you to believe, but they will come to calls and decoys and will sharpen your wing shooting skills.
It is very important to pick the placement of your decoy field and your personal blind so that you can see the crows as they arrive. If they come in from behind you it is tough to get satisfactory harvest shots. Crows locate and nest in a variety of wooded areas, but pine trees seem to be a favorite for them. They will gather together by the dozens in the pine trees. They will come best to areas of food and/or water.
If you can locate an area across a field or an opening from the pines or the “home area,” this is ideal. Bear in mind that their eyesight is super. Movement is not as critical as it is in deer hunting, but it is very important to be back under a tree canopy or some kind of cover. Personal camouflage is a must.
I like to set some decoys out in front of my blind just 20 yards or so. Line up a couple crow decoys to look like they are fighting for a different effect. I sometimes use some other critters such as doves, turkeys, etc., just to change the appearance of the decoy setup. Anything that makes it look like the decoys are eating is the main idea.
Besides the food plot decoys, it’s advisable to put out a “lookout decoy” on a high perch somewhat close to the other decoys. When you start to call, the group will send out a scout and if he sees the feeding decoys and the other lookout decoy he will return to the main group and advise them it’s OK to come. Don’t shoot the scout or the others will not come.
Start calling rather softly and with reservations. The idea is to get them to come just a few at a time. If they all come at once the shooting is over very quickly. Once the big bunch is aware of the danger and your presence it is time to move to your next spot. Don’t overcall at first. Try different sounds and varying volumes. More volume is needed on windy days, less on quiet days.
There are many types and makes of mouth calls and also electronic calls. It’s fun to experiment with the mouth calls but the electronic calls are more realistic in most cases. Avoid overcalling with both. Crows communicate with many differing calls and volumes. They seem to have calls that say "come here," "crows feeding," "crow distress," "recognition," "crows fighting," "danger" and maybe many others. Most any firearm suitable for ducks, quail, doves etc., is good for this exercise.
Once you have a sack full of crows, it’s customary to clean them just as you would a dove. Simply peel the feathers off the breast area and remove the breast by pulling up and out from the lower rib-cage. The breast is small but larger than a dove in most cases.
Cooking is “elective,” but most any way that you prefer your dove or duck breasts is good. Don’t overcook or it will get tough.
I wish you good hunting and a fun break from your deer activities. See the Illinois Department of Natural Resources hunting digest for hunting dates and other information.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
