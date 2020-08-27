Shadow: Be prepared for the fall fishing bounty

As the water temperatures decline in the fall, the bass tend to simply follow the sources of food. In most of our lakes this means foraging for shad. This activity brings them up from the depths and causes frantic feeding frenzies as they attempt to feed up for the upcoming winter hardships.

This is when you can catch some of the largest fish. When the water is still somewhat warm the best fishing is early mornings and late evenings. As the waters get cooler, we can many times find the shad gathered by the thousands near the waters surface and during the early afternoons.

Many lures work as these fall patterns emerge, but my first love is a top water bait of some sort and then maybe a soft plastic swim bait of some similar size as the forage fish. If the fish are not yet in the shallow waters, try the first drop in elevation or structure closest to the forage shallows.

This can be fished effectively with a jerk bait since it’s necessary to get the lure down a bit deeper. Buzz-baits and spinnerbaits are prime producers when the shad are popping on the surface of the water. Probably my next favorite bait for this fall activity is the surface popper. This pop-r type of lure gets lots of attention from the feeding fish and strikes tend to be ferocious.