Shadow: Caring for your whitetail deer harvest

We are well into the Illinois whitetail deer archery hunting season, which will produce a harvest just as necessary as the harvesting of the corn and beans from the agricultural fields.
Fortunately, it also provides some fine eating and some fun sporting opportunities.
The hunters and sportsmen were the original and are the most important elements necessary for the re-implementation of the deer into our state. The conservation measures and the income from sporting licenses finance these efforts. Vast amounts of money also filter into our local economies from the seasons in the form of gear, housing, food, transportation and other elements.
Let’s do our part in preserving the deer population and very importantly we must take good care of our harvest when we are fortunate enough to tag the deer. This care is very similar to that which the farmers do for their grain. Proper preservation measures are absolutely necessary for good quality.
Participating in these early season hunts requires some different thinking than that of hunts that may occur when the outdoor temperatures may be below freezing. Hunters should already have a plan in place for the proper preservation and processing of the game.
The care for the harvest actually takes place even before you release an arrow. Since many fields are still full of crops, and the foliage in the woods is very thick this year, shots should be very selective. Tracking is tough in these conditions. If a deer runs out through a field of standing corn, tracking may be very hard. Waiting for a very selective shot into the “kill zone” is imperative to short tracking jobs.
Once the deer is harvested and assuming a short tracking job, the work starts. The deer should be field dressed (gutted) quickly and the body cavity propped open to start the cooling process.
The speedy and careful removal of the entrails is imperative since they contain contaminants that could cause poor taste in the venison. The digestive system contains strong elements that should not be allowed to contact the meat. Once the deer dies these elements begin to be absorbed back into the system. This is why speedy field dressing is important.
If possible and practical, the deer should be skinned soon for similar reasons. If the deer is skinned in the field it should be wrapped in a field bag similar to cheesecloth to protect it from contamination. The porous nature of these game bags allows for cooling as they protect the meat. Proper preservation of the meat determines the end quality for your consumption.
Following the dressing and skinning, the deer should either be iced down and/or placed into a mechanical cooler at a temperature of approximately 38 degrees.
If the deer is cooled down immediately, the actual processing can be prolonged a bit. If you do not have the facilities, abilities or desire to process the deer yourself, there are many commercial meat processing operations all across our area. These facilities normally have the ability to glean more meat from your deer and the wrapping or packaging — particularly vacuum packaging — is a real plus.
Many also have services available for creating other products from your venison such as summer sausage or “tasty sticks” etc. These services add to the usefulness of the harvest.
Just as would be the case, the best prime rib wouldn’t be very good if you allowed it to spoil before it was packaged for consumption. Your venison is the source of some fine table fare and should be treated accordingly. This whole process is just reflects the proper appreciation and respect we should have for the animals.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
