Shadow: Hunting seasons arrive soon in Illinois

It doesn’t seem possible that the summer could be passing this fast.

School will soon be back in session and hunting seasons will be arriving before we know it. I haven’t even finished all my spring projects, much less the summer ones.

I don’t know how the time flies, however, my father told me it would be that way from his experience. Not only does the time pass quicker as we get older, but we get less done per hour or per day. I’m not sure just why this is, but I trust a higher authority and power is in charge and knows best.

Squirrel season will convene Sunday, Aug. 1, and continue through Feb. 15, 2022, with a couple of closed times for deer season in the middle. The daily limit is five squirrels, with a possession limit of 10. Considering the population of these critters, this should not be a problem. But the dense foliage makes it a challenge especially in the early season.

The most popular firearm for this season is probably the 22-caliber rifle, but some folks elect to use shotguns, also. There are several regulations, including on how close you can hunt to a home, so it’s a good idea to read up on it in the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) hunting digest if in doubt.

Airguns have also become an increasingly popular tool for squirrel hunting and also other small game. Part of this is because the ammo is cheaper, but a quality airgun that is consistently accurate enough for success is rather expensive. The break-barrel models are the most popular, but I have found the accuracy to be lacking. The makes/models with solid mounted barrels seem to be much more dependable, and many are powered by air cylinders that allow for repeated shots without reloading. These cylinders have to be re-pressured with special compressors or scuba type tanks.

Dove season convenes on Sept. 1 and goes through Jan. 9, with a couple of closed periods within. The daily limit is 15 birds and a possession limit of 45.

These elusive birds are very abundant at specific times and at specific places in our hunt areas in the Midwest. They are unbelievably abundant in some extreme southern areas where hunting excels. Usually the harvested wheat fields and similar places provide the best locations in the fall period.

Personally, I can make just as much noise as the next guy and get the barrel hot on my shotgun, but have many less harvested birds that some others. Regardless, it’s fun and they taste great.

Catching up on the activities on the Shadow ranch, the Japanese beetles are still at work on my fruit trees, but I’m still combating them with fruit tree spray and should have a bumper crop of apples and pears. The peach crop is less as is the plum crop. I think those species are in a rest year and maybe next year they will produce in greater abundance.

The flies have been bad, as always, around the horses, and I’ve found a couple of pretty cool fly traps and innovations of sticky traps that seem to work well.

I always sympathize with animals when they have to stand all day and stomp their feet and swish their tails to ward off the flies. The fly traps really help, but there are still some flies around. After trying myriad brands of fly spray, I still have not found one that actually keeps the flies away for an extended period. Usually in an hour they are back stomping and swishing.

