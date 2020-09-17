Shadow: Taking advantage of vegetation for fishing success

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As anglers we many times overlook the small intricacies of the aquatic world that may not seem important to us, but may be very important to the fishery.

We’ve all been to some lake or river and done well only to go back to the same spots and suffer complete defeat. What happened? Probably one of those small, little, details that we overlooked is not now the same as it was when we were successful. Just how does that work? We have to look at these things from the perspective of the fish to understand.

When we start out early in the spring and the ice is just now out, we find fish on north exposures where the sun shines the most and on rocky banks that absorbs the sunlight that helps to bring increases in water temperatures. These small increases in water temps makes very small plants start to function, which causes very small aquatic life to increase and that is what the predator fish are looking for.

It’s simply the food chain again. If you caught fish there one day when the sun was shining and not the next trip, something changed. Probably no sun? Or possibly a change in wind direction causing unsatisfactory conditions for the fish? Keep track of the “variables” and it will soon become apparent that these small details are what makes us successful one day and unsuccessful the next.