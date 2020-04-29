Three Central Illinois state parks open Friday with limited activities. Here's a look at what to expect

As warm spring weather returns to Central Illinois, the reopening of state parks on Friday will be greeted by visitors eager to hit the trails or go fishing.
But the reopening isn't without limitations.
Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park in Shelbyville, and Wolf Creek State Park in Windsor were among the list of 24 state parks and recreation areas that will be reopened with limited activities beginning Friday in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's revised stay-at-home order.
All Illinois state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites were closed effective March 15 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois was the first state to close those areas to avoid the congregation of large crowds that could lead to the spread of the coronavirus.
"As the weather warms, we hope Illinois residents can resume some sense of normalcy by enjoying some of the same activities they used to, including hiking, fishing, wildlife watching, horseback riding, mushroom hunting and more at Illinois’ state sites," said Rachel Torbet, deputy director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Starting Friday, parks will be open from sunup to sundown, and users can participate in activities such as wildlife observation, hiking and biking — while maintaining social distancing.
Fishing from the bank or in a boat is limited to two persons together who do not live in the same residence. Some cities, including Decatur, have implemented a “slight variance” to the state order that allows more than two residents that live in the same household to be on a boat together.
All state park amenities such as visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, shelter reservations, interpretive educational programs, beaches, special events and concessions will remain closed. Turkey hunting is also remains suspended at state parks.
Just as during normal operations, park activities and rules will be monitored and enforced by conservation police.
"As they have in the past, Illinois conservation police officers will be monitoring Illinois state parks, fish and wildlife areas, recreational areas and historic sites, as well as bodies of water within these sites, to ensure safety precautions, social distancing and other health directives are followed as we slowly open our sites," Torbert said.
Torbert also recommended visiting the closest parks — alone or with household members only. If crowds form at the parks, Torbert recommended visitors should move to another area or return at another time.
"We know Illinois residents are excited to visit some of their favorite state parks, fish and wildlife areas and recreational areas, and we’re excited to welcome them back, but it’s important for visitors to keep public health top of mind and bring with them face coverings as well as hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol," she said. "Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others and stay home if they are sick or feeling any symptoms, such as fever, coughing, troubled breathing, and/or other flu-like symptoms."
Torbert said visitors to state parks may be pleasantly surprised when parks reopen. State parks staff have been working on projects they haven't normally been able to in the more than month-and-a-half they've been closed.
Those projects included cleaning up storm damage, prepping sunflower fields for upcoming dove hunting seasons, removing trees with emerald ash borer, replacing and testing broken outlets and breakers at campgrounds, cleaning and replacing electrical pedestals in the campgrounds, repairing roads and shoulders, and prescribed burns to enhance wildlife areas and control invasive species.
"While they were closed, the need for upkeep at our state sites didn’t stop," Torbert said. "Staff from the Office of Land Management have been working at their respective sites to complete necessary projects and maintenance while following public health directives, including staying at least 6 feet away from fellow staff members and staying home when sick."
