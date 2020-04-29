Three Central Illinois state parks open Friday with limited activities. Here's a look at what to expect

Torbert also recommended visiting the closest parks — alone or with household members only. If crowds form at the parks, Torbert recommended visitors should move to another area or return at another time.

"We know Illinois residents are excited to visit some of their favorite state parks, fish and wildlife areas and recreational areas, and we’re excited to welcome them back, but it’s important for visitors to keep public health top of mind and bring with them face coverings as well as hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol," she said. "Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and others and stay home if they are sick or feeling any symptoms, such as fever, coughing, troubled breathing, and/or other flu-like symptoms."

Torbert said visitors to state parks may be pleasantly surprised when parks reopen. State parks staff have been working on projects they haven't normally been able to in the more than month-and-a-half they've been closed.