Watch now: Below the Waterline: Watching the greats of yesteryear shaped columnist

Like many my age, athletes were our hero’s growing up.

Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Bob Gibson and Mickey Mantle were my favorite baseball players, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Pete Maravich and Walt Frazier in basketball and Gayle Sayers, Jim Brown and Dick Butkus in football.

My buddies and I emulated them in the yard in pick-up games and even “sort of” announced that we were them. Every one of us would have died to be them and our dreams were filled with what it would be like to be a professional athlete.

Which side of the aisle you sat on had no bearing to us on the corner lot, our backyard or which sport it was. Sports was a release and it took our minds off homework, news of the day and was a sanctuary from bad news.

You didn’t have to be very good at sports to enjoy it and we needed everyone just to field a team. We didn’t care where you lived, what color or race and we had some of the best female baseball players in town who played with us.

We didn’t notice they were female, we just knew they could play. That is what mattered. I wonder if kids today feel the same way.