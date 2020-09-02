Watch now: Below the Waterline: Watching the greats of yesteryear shaped columnist

Like many my age, athletes were our hero’s growing up.
Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Bob Gibson and Mickey Mantle were my favorite baseball players, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Pete Maravich and Walt Frazier in basketball and Gayle Sayers, Jim Brown and Dick Butkus in football.
My buddies and I emulated them in the yard in pick-up games and even “sort of” announced that we were them. Every one of us would have died to be them and our dreams were filled with what it would be like to be a professional athlete.
Which side of the aisle you sat on had no bearing to us on the corner lot, our backyard or which sport it was. Sports was a release and it took our minds off homework, news of the day and was a sanctuary from bad news.
You didn’t have to be very good at sports to enjoy it and we needed everyone just to field a team. We didn’t care where you lived, what color or race and we had some of the best female baseball players in town who played with us.
We didn’t notice they were female, we just knew they could play. That is what mattered. I wonder if kids today feel the same way.
We didn’t have social media or the Internet. We only had three channels on the TV, most were fuzzy and our TVs were black and white. When we got color TV the world changed.
The signal came in via an antenna and games were few and far between so that meant we were held captive on Saturdays with Dizzy Dean and Pee Wee Reese on the Game of the Week or Tony Kubek and Joe Garagiola for baseball later on network TV.
Harry Caray, Jack Buck and Jack Brickhouse were the iconic voices that brought life to my favorite sports. And Buck and Brickhouse also did football.
Sundays meant Bears games and maybe a network game or two but watching took a backseat to listening and we had a radio with us all the time.
Fighting Illini football and basketball was covered on the radio and Channel 3 and names like Mike Wells, Butkus, Ray Nitschke, Jim Grabowski and Simeon Rice in football.
Tal Brody, Skip Thoren, Dave Downey, Jimmy Dawson Nick Connor and Nick Weatherspoon were basketball names I remember. Later it was Nick Anderson, Derek Harper and Dee Brown.
Historic names like George Halas, Red Grange and Lou Boudreau went on to bigger things after starting at the U of I.
Illinois State had Doug Collins, Bubbles Hawkins, Rick Whitlow and Ron Devries, to name a few, when I was glued to that program and watched it grow into a Division I entry.
In football, there was Ron Bell, Estus Hood, Dennis Nelson and Joe Washington. Great memories indeed.
We put athletes on a pedestal then and looked up to them. We dreamed of being just like them. I may have never been good enough on the field, but I sure worked harder in life because of them.
The times have changed and never before have I been more proud of the sport I am involved in. Fishing is the America I love and the military, prayer, the flag, the National Anthem and what is right with the world still lives there.
We have an international field and all races and genders are represented. I participate but am a fan too.
The history of fishing and those that cut the swath in the early days are just as important to me as who participates now. Roland Martin, Bill Dance, Bobby Murray and Denny Brauer brought more than ability to the game.
They brought integrity and honesty to fishing too. A guy named Ray Scott changed it all when he took local derbies and made it national, and the Bassmaster Classic is still the biggest game in town.
I hope young anglers will do their homework a bit moving forward and look at how we got where we are today and recognize it was more than a secret bait or a new technique.
History is very important in sports but equally important in fishing too. We now have a Bass Fishing Hall of Fame at Bass Pro Shops in Springfield, Mo.
I hope everyone who has ever wet a line takes a tour of the memorabilia and history of our sport there. History matters and we need the up and coming anglers to not only create their own mark but appreciate those who came before. I sure do.
It’s funny how sports shaped me and the aforementioned names are ingrained in my memory banks. What they did allows us to continue to grow and we don’t have to upset the apple cart to keep it growing and getting better.
Recognizing the past is every bit as important as knowing what the future holds. Sports was the path and my life would have not been the same without them.
They are changing, some good and some bad, but if we reflect on the road of how we got here we can indeed make it better. Even with the warts of today, we can make it better but history still has its place. Maybe, just maybe, we can do it a bit better this time around. I sure hope so.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
