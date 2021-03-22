Pandemic batters middle school sports association in Illinois; no state tournaments means no revenue, $1.5 million budget hole

The basketball game had all the trappings of a state championship: two teams battling in a noisy downstate gym, both hungry to better their prior seasons when they came oh-so-close to winning it all.
It wasn’t a title game, though — just the last game of a season condensed by the pandemic. And that was bad news for the Illinois Elementary School Association.
The organization is the equivalent of the Illinois High School Association for middle school sports and activities, putting on state tournaments for everything from cross-country to chess. Its $1.6 millionbudget is funded primarily from selling tickets to those events, but since COVID-19 arrived last year, there have been no events to attend.
That has put the group in a $1.5 million hole, Executive Director Steve Endsley said (the IHSA, meanwhile, projects a $1.4 million deficit). The organization has tried to raise money through a GoFundMe, bringing in nearly $40,000 of a $500,000 goal, but otherwise, he’s not sure when it will be able to pull itself out.
While he still hopes to have a state track championship this spring if the organization can find enough schools to host sectional qualifiers — not a certainty by any stretch — it won’t do much to blot the red ink.
“I’ll be happy if I cover my costs,” he said. “If I cover my costs, to give the kids an opportunity to participate this year is well worth it.”
The IESA has 940 member schools, about a third of the state’s middle schools. Each pays a $100 annual fee for membership, plus another $55 per sport or activity in which they participate.
A school doesn’t need to be a member in order to have a sports or activity program. But what the IESA gives them, some administrators said, is a clear set of rules to play by and the chance to compete in a postseason state tournament.
Tim Haupt, assistant principal and athletic director of Barrington Middle School-Station Campus, said the opportunity to play for a state title is important for young students, even those with many years of competition still in front of them.
In the fall, he said, his school’s girls and boys cross-country teams did so well at their sectional meet that, for the first time, both would have qualified for state had that competition been available.
“Sure, they’ll have opportunities in the future, but I have students who even into high school or college will say, ‘I remember being able to go to that competition (in middle school),’” he said. “Unfortunately, some of our kids now won’t have that memory.”
Laila Miska-Strong, a 13-year-old eighth grader from Chute Middle School in Evanston, is in a similar situation. She came close to qualifying for the state track meet as a sixth grader and was expecting to break through last year when the pandemic ended the season before it began.
The 200-meter specialist has continued to train on her own and hopes to notch a time that will qualify her for the state meet regardless of whether one is held. The season begins next month.
“I hope our team does well even though we missed out on a year,” she said. “We might not do our best, but at least we’re all there trying.”
David Rush, who coaches wrestling at Homer Junior High in Homer Glen, said his squad missed out on a chance to three-peat as state champions last year when the season-capping meet was canceled one day before it was supposed to start.
This year, he’ll be able to gather his athletes for conditioning sessions, but that’s about it: Few schools in the area are fielding teams, so there’s no one else to wrestle.
While most of his wrestlers will go on to compete at Lockport High School, he said the sport still has benefits at the middle school level, and not just on the mat. Since athletes can compete only if their grades and behavior are good enough, he said, it provides motivation to stay on the straight and narrow.
“It helps out students that need to be guided a little bit and put on the right path,” he said.
No school this past year has been through the ringer as thoroughly as Prairieview-Ogden Junior High, a small school outside Champaign that serves just 48 seventh and eighth graders.
Its seventh-grade boys basketball team reached the state championship game last year but lost by a point in the final seconds before a gym packed with supporters.
“It was one of the most exciting games I’ve witnessed in basketball, period,” said Jeff Isenhower, superintendent of Prairieview-Ogden District 197.
The team was hungry to try again this year, only to see basketball and other contact sports enter limbo because of the pandemic. As school began, there seemed no hope of a final season for the Mustangs.
“I thought we could win the state championship this year, but since COVID hit, it sort of flushed that down the drain,” said player Logan Lackey.
When the state lifted its prohibition against basketball in January, a shortened season was back on — but with no state tournament. That gave Prairieview-Ogden’s final game, against local rival St. Joseph Middle School, an extra flourish of intensity.
Like Prairieview-Ogden, the boys basketball team at St. Joseph made last year’s state final — with 380 students, it plays in a division for larger schools — but fell short. St. Joseph is a school accustomed to extracurricular success: Its gym is hung with 32 IESA tournament banners, including championships for cross-country, volleyball and baseball.
Chris Graham, the school’s principal, said organized sports and activities give many of his students a chance to play at a higher level than they otherwise could.
“There are travel programs that have that opportunity, but a lot of the kids don’t play on those teams,” he said. “They’re able to experience (that level of competition) and represent their community. It’s a neat experience for them, I think.”
The game itself had drama worthy of a final, with Prairieview-Ogden getting off to a fast start before St. Joseph clawed its way back. The teams traded the lead until St. Joseph, the traditional victor in the matchup, pressed its height advantage and pulled away for the win.
When it was over, Prairieview-Ogden coach Chase Gilliland thanked his players for their dedication.
“It’s amazing how fast you flipped that switch and were right back to basketball,” he said. “I loved coaching this team.”
Endsley said he hoped state tournaments will resume in the fall. But given the organization’s deficit, other things, such as clinics for coaches and athletic directors, and a student leadership conference, could still be in jeopardy.
“We will be able to do the basics,” he said. “We just won’t be able to do extras.”