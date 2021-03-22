Pandemic batters middle school sports association in Illinois; no state tournaments means no revenue, $1.5 million budget hole

The 200-meter specialist has continued to train on her own and hopes to notch a time that will qualify her for the state meet regardless of whether one is held. The season begins next month.

“I hope our team does well even though we missed out on a year,” she said. “We might not do our best, but at least we’re all there trying.”

David Rush, who coaches wrestling at Homer Junior High in Homer Glen, said his squad missed out on a chance to three-peat as state champions last year when the season-capping meet was canceled one day before it was supposed to start.

This year, he’ll be able to gather his athletes for conditioning sessions, but that’s about it: Few schools in the area are fielding teams, so there’s no one else to wrestle.

While most of his wrestlers will go on to compete at Lockport High School, he said the sport still has benefits at the middle school level, and not just on the mat. Since athletes can compete only if their grades and behavior are good enough, he said, it provides motivation to stay on the straight and narrow.

“It helps out students that need to be guided a little bit and put on the right path,” he said.