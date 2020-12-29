Pantagraph Top 10 Sports Stories of the Year start with (what else?) the pandemic stopping games

The most frequently asked question for sportswriters during the past year was, "What do you write about with no sports?"

The answer? Plenty.

The COVID-19 global pandemic brought the sports world to a screeching halt in March. While the games have slowly trickled back, there remained plenty of sports stories to cover throughout the year.

Here is a list of our Top 10 Pantagraph Sports Stories of the Year.

1. CANCELLATIONS GALORE

Beginning with the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament in mid-March, events involving area teams and individuals fell by the wayside because of the pandemic. Roanoke-Benson won the Class 1A Super-Sectional and was at the state finals until it was canceled. Illinois Wesleyan's men's golf team was ranked No. 1, but didn't get to defend its NCAA Division III title. Fall sports were mostly dormant, too, as everyone hoped 2021 would bring back their sports.

2. TUSSLE BETWEEN IHSA, GOVERNOR/IDPH