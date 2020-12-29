 Skip to main content
Pantagraph Top 10 Sports Stories of the Year start with (what else?) the pandemic stopping games
The most frequently asked question for sportswriters during the past year was, "What do you write about with no sports?"

The answer? Plenty.

The COVID-19 global pandemic brought the sports world to a screeching halt in March. While the games have slowly trickled back, there remained plenty of sports stories to cover throughout the year. 

Here is a list of our Top 10 Pantagraph Sports Stories of the Year. 

031220-blm-spt-4roanoke

Roanoke-Benson High School basketball coach Abe Zeller and the No. 2-ranked Rockets were ready to compete for a Class 1A state title on Friday and Saturday in Peoria, but the IHSA has canceled the tournament due to concerns over COVID-19.

1. CANCELLATIONS GALORE

Beginning with the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament in mid-March, events involving area teams and individuals fell by the wayside because of the pandemic. Roanoke-Benson won the Class 1A Super-Sectional and was at the state finals until it was canceled. Illinois Wesleyan's men's golf team was ranked No. 1, but didn't get to defend its NCAA Division III title.  Fall sports were mostly dormant, too, as everyone hoped 2021 would bring back their sports.

PRITZKER TOP 10

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health has taken a hard-line stance against most high school sports competing the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. TUSSLE BETWEEN IHSA, GOVERNOR/IDPH

The on-going struggle between the Illinois High School Association to resume seasons in a safe manner against Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health refusing to budge figures to drag into 2021. Only a handful of fall sports were allowed, with no state finals. The IHSA wanted to start the basketball season, but the governor/IDPH said the sport was high risk and most schools deferred. States around Illinois are playing, which further incites coaches, athletes and parents. 

LYONS TOP 10

Illinois State University President Larry Dietz, left, listens to ISU Athletic Director Larry Lyons announce his retirement during a meeting Oct. 1 in Dietz's office in Hovey Hall.

3. LARRY LYONS RETIRES AS ISU'S AD

Illinois State ended the year searching for a new athletic director as Larry Lyons announced in November he was retiring at the end of 2020. Lyons led the athletic department since 2013 and worked there for 33 years. ISU won 24 conference championships, went to 15 NCAA tournaments and posted record grade-point averages under his watch. The highlight of Lyons' tenure was the football team finishing second in the 2014 Football Championship Series national championship game. 

090520-blm-loc-9march

Illinois State University student-athletes lead a march during "Athletics March for Black Voices" on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, through the campus in Normal.

4. SOCIAL JUSTICE MARCH AT ISU

When Illinois State athletic director Larry Lyons told student-athletes in a Zoom meeting in August that "All Redbird lives matter," several ISU coaches and student-athletes were offended. They thought the remark was insensitive to the Black Lives Matter movement that was sweeping the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Lyons apologized, but there was a student-athlete boycott of team activities followed by a protest on campus.  

State Farm Center IHSA

The State Farm Center in Champaign was awarded a three-year contract to serve as host of the Illinois High School Association Boys State Basketball Tournament beginning in March 2021. It will be the first state tournament in the building formerly known as the Assembly Hall since 1995. 

5. BOYS BASKETBALL BACK TO CHAMPAIGN

A generation has grown up without knowing what the Boys State Basketball Tournament is like being played in Champaign. That will soon change. The IHSA announced in June the boys state tournament would be moving from its home since 1996, Carver Arena in Peoria, to State Farm Center. Champaign had been the home for state tournaments for 77 years until it moved to Peoria.

022720-blm-spt-8isuhoops

Illinois State forward Keith Fisher III grabs a rebound as Bradley's Koch Bar (12) and Ja'Shon Henry look on during their Missouri Valley Conference game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Redbird Arena. The Redbirds lost to the Braves in overtime, 74-71.

6. KEITH FISHER III OPTS-OUT FOR ISU BASKETBALL

Keith Fisher III was the only senior on Illinois State's men's basketball team and the recognized leader. The 6-foot-8 forward was an all-Missouri Valley Conference preseason third-team selection. He was expected to be instrumental in ISU recovering from last season's 10-21 slide. However, concerns related to COVID-19 for his family, which includes a daughter who was born in March, prompted Fisher to opt-out of playing this season about a month before the first game. 

030120-blm-spt-3wrestling

Prairie Central High School's Logan Deacetis holds down opponent Gervasio Marchizza of Auburn during their 170-pound match in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Dual Team Wrestling State Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

7. 112 STRAIGHT WINS FOR PRAIRIE CENTRAL WRESTLER

Prairie Central senior Logan Deacetis couldn't be beaten on the wrestling mat and stretched his winning streak to 112. Deacis captured the Class 1A title at 170 pounds in the Individual State Tournament by beating No. 1-ranked Andrew Wenzel of Dakota, 3-2. It was Deacis' second straight state crown and he later won two matches in the Dual State Tournament to finish the season 59-0.

HEARTLAND CC AND COACH

Heartland cross country coach Ty Wolf enjoys a laugh with his men's and women's teams during Monday's practice at Maxwell Park. Both Heartland teams have qualified for Saturday's NJCAA Cross Country Championships in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

8. HEARTLAND WOMEN RUNNERS SECOND IN NATION

Heartland Community College began its cross country program in the fall and made an immediate impact on the national scene. The Hawks' women placed second in the NJCAA Division II National Championships led by Olivia Bloyd, a Normal West graduate who took 12th place individually. The Heartland men made an impact, too, placing fifth in the nation as Logan Johnson took 10th place.

WUETHRICH TOP 10

Rob Wuethrich, teeing off in the 2019 IWU Invitational at Normal's Ironwood Golf Course, won the Jack Nicklaus Division III National Player of the Year Award. Wuethrich's scoring average of 70.2 strokes was No. 1 among Division III golfers, according to Golfstat.

9. ISU's PERKINS, IWU'S WUETHRICH SHINE ON COURSE

The college golf season was abbreviated for Illinois State's David Perkins and Illinois Wesleyan's Rob Wuethrich, but they made their mark nonetheless. Perkins decided to stay at ISU after the NCAA gave spring sport athletes another year of eligibility because of the pandemic. He worked his way to No. 34 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking while being invited to Team USA Walker Cup practices at the end of December. Wuethrich, a Normal Community graduate, claimed the Jack Nicklaus Division III Player of the Year Award.

Randy Kindred action photo

Pantagraph sports editor Randy Kindred, left, talks with then-Bloomington High School head boys basketball coach Micheal Mosley after the Purple Raiders fell to Normal West in 2017. Kindred, who has announced his retirement, was sports editor of The Pantagraph since 2012 and part of the sports staff for almost 42 years.

10. RANDY KINDRED RETIRES AS SPORTS EDITOR

The hub of the Pantagraph sports department decided to relax and enjoy life a little bit more right before the pandemic struck. Randy Kindred, sports editor since 2012 and an award-winning writer and columnist who was a staff member for 41 years, announcement his retirement in March. Luckily for the readers, Kindred still contributes two columns per week and remains a fixture for the newspaper.

Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020

Moment of glory
Moment of glory

Roanoke-Benson guard Jack Weber (25) is mobbed by teammates after the Rockets defeated Chicago Fenger, 45-43, during their Class 1A super-sect…

Rocketing to state

Rocketing to state

Roanoke-Benson claimed the Class 1A super-sectional championship at Redbird Arena in dramatic fashion. 

The pain of Alzheimer's

The pain of Alzheimer's

Former Illinois State football coach Denver Johnson and his daughters endured a lengthy ordeal leading to the death of their wife and mother Danita.

Choosing favorites

Choosing favorites

A veteran scribe picks his favorite Pantagraph area basketball venues.

Wallen takes over

Wallen takes over

Lexi Wallen made huge play after huge play to help the Illinois State women defeat Loyola.

