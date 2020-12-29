Pantagraph Top 10 Sports Stories of the Year start with (what else?) the pandemic stopping games

The most frequently asked question for sportswriters during the past year was, "What do you write about with no sports?"
The answer? Plenty.
The COVID-19 global pandemic brought the sports world to a screeching halt in March. While the games have slowly trickled back, there remained plenty of sports stories to cover throughout the year.
Here is a list of our Top 10 Pantagraph Sports Stories of the Year.
1. CANCELLATIONS GALORE
Beginning with the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament in mid-March, events involving area teams and individuals fell by the wayside because of the pandemic. Roanoke-Benson won the Class 1A Super-Sectional and was at the state finals until it was canceled. Illinois Wesleyan's men's golf team was ranked No. 1, but didn't get to defend its NCAA Division III title. Fall sports were mostly dormant, too, as everyone hoped 2021 would bring back their sports.
2. TUSSLE BETWEEN IHSA, GOVERNOR/IDPH
The on-going struggle between the Illinois High School Association to resume seasons in a safe manner against Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health refusing to budge figures to drag into 2021. Only a handful of fall sports were allowed, with no state finals. The IHSA wanted to start the basketball season, but the governor/IDPH said the sport was high risk and most schools deferred. States around Illinois are playing, which further incites coaches, athletes and parents.
3. LARRY LYONS RETIRES AS ISU'S AD
Illinois State ended the year searching for a new athletic director as Larry Lyons announced in November he was retiring at the end of 2020. Lyons led the athletic department since 2013 and worked there for 33 years. ISU won 24 conference championships, went to 15 NCAA tournaments and posted record grade-point averages under his watch. The highlight of Lyons' tenure was the football team finishing second in the 2014 Football Championship Series national championship game.
4. SOCIAL JUSTICE MARCH AT ISU
When Illinois State athletic director Larry Lyons told student-athletes in a Zoom meeting in August that "All Redbird lives matter," several ISU coaches and student-athletes were offended. They thought the remark was insensitive to the Black Lives Matter movement that was sweeping the country after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Lyons apologized, but there was a student-athlete boycott of team activities followed by a protest on campus.
5. BOYS BASKETBALL BACK TO CHAMPAIGN
A generation has grown up without knowing what the Boys State Basketball Tournament is like being played in Champaign. That will soon change. The IHSA announced in June the boys state tournament would be moving from its home since 1996, Carver Arena in Peoria, to State Farm Center. Champaign had been the home for state tournaments for 77 years until it moved to Peoria.
6. KEITH FISHER III OPTS-OUT FOR ISU BASKETBALL
Keith Fisher III was the only senior on Illinois State's men's basketball team and the recognized leader. The 6-foot-8 forward was an all-Missouri Valley Conference preseason third-team selection. He was expected to be instrumental in ISU recovering from last season's 10-21 slide. However, concerns related to COVID-19 for his family, which includes a daughter who was born in March, prompted Fisher to opt-out of playing this season about a month before the first game.
7. 112 STRAIGHT WINS FOR PRAIRIE CENTRAL WRESTLER
Prairie Central senior Logan Deacetis couldn't be beaten on the wrestling mat and stretched his winning streak to 112. Deacis captured the Class 1A title at 170 pounds in the Individual State Tournament by beating No. 1-ranked Andrew Wenzel of Dakota, 3-2. It was Deacis' second straight state crown and he later won two matches in the Dual State Tournament to finish the season 59-0.
8. HEARTLAND WOMEN RUNNERS SECOND IN NATION
Heartland Community College began its cross country program in the fall and made an immediate impact on the national scene. The Hawks' women placed second in the NJCAA Division II National Championships led by Olivia Bloyd, a Normal West graduate who took 12th place individually. The Heartland men made an impact, too, placing fifth in the nation as Logan Johnson took 10th place.
9. ISU's PERKINS, IWU'S WUETHRICH SHINE ON COURSE
The college golf season was abbreviated for Illinois State's David Perkins and Illinois Wesleyan's Rob Wuethrich, but they made their mark nonetheless. Perkins decided to stay at ISU after the NCAA gave spring sport athletes another year of eligibility because of the pandemic. He worked his way to No. 34 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking while being invited to Team USA Walker Cup practices at the end of December. Wuethrich, a Normal Community graduate, claimed the Jack Nicklaus Division III Player of the Year Award.
10. RANDY KINDRED RETIRES AS SPORTS EDITOR
The hub of the Pantagraph sports department decided to relax and enjoy life a little bit more right before the pandemic struck. Randy Kindred, sports editor since 2012 and an award-winning writer and columnist who was a staff member for 41 years, announcement his retirement in March. Luckily for the readers, Kindred still contributes two columns per week and remains a fixture for the newspaper.
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories from 2020
