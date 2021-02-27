Paul Sullivan: No shortage of candidates for baseball’s biggest dope of 2021

As for what to do about Mather’s mixtape of ignorant comments, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred only can hope people see the former Mariners boss as an outlier who doesn’t represent the thinking of the rest of his former peers. Good luck with that.

It’s no secret teams have been forcing top prospects to spend extended time in the minors to get an extra year of service time out of them before free agency. But no one admitted to the manipulation out loud until Mather blathered it out over waffles and bacon.

“At first I was just like, ‘Wow,’ ” Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant said Thursday on a teleconference from Mesa, Ariz. “I’m just surprised he said it. We kind of know that’s the standard operating procedure. Some of the other things he said were not OK, in terms of speaking (ill) of the interpreter and stuff like that.

“But you look at the baseball business side, and I’m just surprised he said it, that’s all. Because I know that that’s obviously what I’ve been through before. That’s what they think most of the time.”

Cubs player representative Ian Happ said Tuesday that he was happy the issue was finally out in the open.