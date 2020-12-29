Paul Sullivan: The Yu Darvish trade is a cost-saving move — and it starts the undoing of the Cubs. So much for those ‘wheelbarrows of cash.’

But Epstein is gone, the wheelbarrow is empty, and new President Jed Hoyer finally has initiated the Undoing, trading Darvish to the San Diego Padres in an old-fashioned salary dump.

A rebuild that unofficially began nine years ago with the trade of DJ LeMahieu and Tyler Colvin to the Colorado Rockies for Ian Stewart and Casey Weathers now seems headed in the opposite direction.

The Cubs will receive four young prospects and Zach Davies for Darvish and catcher Victor Caratini, while eating a small amount of the $59 million remaining on Darvish’s contract. We won’t know for several years whether any of those prospects will pan out, but unless Hoyer reinvests the savings into major league-ready players, the move will be considered a slap in the face to Cubs fans.

The Darvish deal may be the Cubs’ most unpopular offseason move since Mark DeRosa was sent to the Cleveland Indians on New Year’s Eve 2008.

But no one should be too surprised. Ricketts has been vocal about his allegedly “biblical” losses for months, as his water-carrying media members have exclusively “reported” during the pandemic. We knew the Cubs would shed some salaries, and the estimated 2021 payroll already is down to $141 million, according to rosterresource.com.