Pedro Strop could be back at Chicago Cubs camp in a few days after violating COVID-19 protocols

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross said Monday that reliever Pedro Strop has not tested positive for COVID-19 and could be back in camp either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Strop was isolated from camp in Mesa, Ariz., Sunday after violating MLB’s COVID-19 protocols, reportedly for dining indoors with players from the Cleveland Indians.

A joint committee of representatives from MLB and the players union have the discretion of forcing players to quarantine for violations, depending on testing and a player’s intent.

Ross planned to speak with the team about the need to stay diligent regarding the protocols. He said an apology from Strop to his teammates for ignoring the protocols is unnecessary.

“I don’t think Pedro has to apologize to the team,” he said. “He hasn’t done anything to the team. if anything he’s only affected himself. The reminder here for me is talking about staying diligent and it’s easy to let down our guard. it’s a good reminder for us all to continue to follow the protocols. Things are moving in the right direction, let’s not speed things up.”

