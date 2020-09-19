Pogacar crushes Roglic to seal Tour de France title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES, France — In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the last stage Saturday before the finish in Paris, all but guaranteeing that he'll win the title at cycling's greatest race.

Set, at one day shy of 22, to become the youngest post-World War II champion, Pogacar flew on the penultimate stage, an uphill time trial, devouring the 57-second lead that had made Roglic look impregnable before the showdown.

Also amazing: This is Pogacar's first Tour.

In the end, it wasn't even close. Pogacar was sensational, not only ripping the iconic race leader's yellow jersey from Roglic, but winning the time trial, too. Roglic managed no better than fifth, a whopping 1 minute, 56 seconds slower than his countryman.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable," Pogacar said. "My head will explode."

Not since British riders Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome finished 1-2 at the 2012 Tour has one nation taken the top two spots.