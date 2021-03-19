Practicality vs safety: Masks required for Illinois high school sports to protect from COVID

Players have reported they feel overly fatigued after playing a game with a mask on. And others are frustrated with the mask itself: It becomes heavier for those who sweat more, and in other cases the facial coverings don't stay on one's face while running.

"To be honest, the players and coaches wear them all day at school," Tremont boys basketball coach Troy Schmidt said. "Our school has mandated wearing them properly, so it hasn't been an issue for us. Of course they slip down during activity, but the kids have been pretty conscientious about pulling them up. Communication with them has been challenging at times."

The National Federation of High Schools does not require mask-wearing for indoor sports but recommends it. As for neighboring states to Illinois, mask use is mixed. You'll notice kids playing games without masks in Kentucky. None in Indiana. None in Iowa. Michigan and Wisconsin, like Illinois, do require mask use.

IHSA assistant executive director Sam Knox oversees game officials around the state. He says the basketball officials are instructed to treat mask-wearing issues during game play as a uniform violation, like an untucked jersey. Ultimately, it's on the coaches to enforce.