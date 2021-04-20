 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chicago mayor expects Bulls, Blackhawks fans to be allowed inside United Center ‘before season’s end’
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Chicago mayor expects Bulls, Blackhawks fans to be allowed inside United Center ‘before season’s end’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hurricanes Blackhawks Hockey

NHL linesmen James Tobias drops the puck between Chicago Blackhawks' Pius Suter, left, and Carolina Hurricanes' Vincent Trocheck during a face-off in the Hurricanes' zone in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Chicago. 

 CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday she expects fans to be allowed at the United Center for Bulls and Blackhawks games before the end of this season, but the city is waiting for cases to continue decreasing after a recent surge coronavirus cases.

The mayor made the comments at an unrelated news conference after being asked about allowing fans indoors. She said the city has been talking with the Bulls and Blackhawks and they have “very solid plans” but noted the recent surge in cases.

“We feel like we might be plateauing and even, dare to dream, going down. Going down is the right time to have that conversation,” Lightfoot said. “So, we’ll continue with that. I expect before season’s end there will be fans in the United Center.”

"COVID arm" is a term experts are using to describe a delayed itchy rash or dull pain following a COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about the symptoms and what researchers say about the condition.

Time for fans to make it into the United Center is short, however, as the Bulls and Blackhawks each have seven remaining regular season home games scheduled this season.

The Chicago Cubs and White Sox have been allowed to have a limited number of fans watch games inside their open-air stadiums since Opening Day.

Public health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, meanwhile, said the city isn’t in a position to talk about lifting mask restrictions until a higher percent of the population is vaccinated. The state has maintained that mask requirements will remain in place until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says they can be lifted.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears signings to date, Volume 3

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News