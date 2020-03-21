Rivers eager to prove critics wrong after joining Colts

"I feel great and if I feel like I do next year then I'll be excited to keep on going, depending on how the team feels about it," Rivers said. "I do want to coach my oldest son (in high school). I have two sons, they're 12 and eight, so we've got a little time. I don't think you'll see me in the Tom Brady range, but I feel good and I feel like I can help a team win a championship."

Rivers suspected he was headed into his first foray in free agency when he tearfully told reporters at season's end he would not quit. In February, the Chargers made it official by announcing the two sides mutually agreed to part ways.

So Rivers, his wife and their nine children moved to the family home in northwest Florida and contemplated their options. Yes, he considered starting his long-desired coaching career even as speculation swirled about potential landing spots.

But Rivers decided he just wanted to keep playing.

And when free agency opened this week, Rivers was hopeful he could reunite with Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni, two of his former position coaches, in Indy. Reich is starting his third as the Colts' play-calling head coach while Sirianni continues in his role as offensive coordinator.