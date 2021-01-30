Super distancing: CBS keeps season protocols for big game

Nantz is calling CBS' first golf tournament of the year this weekend, but is doing it remotely from his home at Pebble Beach instead of from the 18th green at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Sir Nick Faldo said jokingly at the beginning of Saturday's broadcast that Nantz was receiving more protection than what Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes would get during the game.

"With Tampa Bay being at home and with Kansas City arriving on Saturday there's not a need for us to be just hanging out a room in Florida," Nantz said.

The announcers aren't the only ones not arriving until late in the week. "Super Bowl Today" pregame host James Brown and CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus won't get there until Thursday, while sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson will arrive Friday.

McManus is usually in the production truck during the game with executive producer Harold Bryant, coordinating producer Jim Rikhoff and lead director Mike Arnold, but he will be in a separate space with television monitors and a line to communicate with Bryant.

McManus usually tries to meet with everyone associated with the broadcast as well as NFL owners and sponsors during the week, but that will happen virtually instead of in person.