Watch now: Bloomington native Andy Szabo pitching in with the Oakland Athletics' front office

When it comes to perks of the job, Andy Szabo is the first to admit he has many blessings to count as a front office employee of the Oakland Athletics.
However, the former Bloomington High School three-sport athlete, like everyone else, has lost some fringe benefits to the pandemic.
"I have not actually been to the ballpark this year," lamented the 30-year-old son of BHS cross country coach John Szabo and his wife Judy. "It's broken my heart."
While Szabo is prohibited from attending games, he's reveling in the Athletics' position atop the American League's West Division.
"It creates a great deal of excitement within the community and within our business community," said Szabo, in his third year as one of the A's senior managers of partnerships.
Szabo's duties include "creating meaningful and innovative marketing, business and community partnerships." His partner portfolio includes local, regional and global brands. Because the season has been shortened from 162 games to 60, contracts had to be reworked.
"The challenge for us really was to reimagine the fan and brand experiences and how our fans are consuming games in content and how our partners authentically connect," Szabo said. "The focus for us was being nimble, flexible and just remain solution-focused in everything we do."
When Major League Baseball suspended play on March 13, Szabo was at spring training in Arizona with his parents.
"I was there on a work trip hosting several business partners of ours," he said. "We were at brunch and got the text that the sports world had stopped. (It was) quite the gut punch for lack of a better term."
Szabo has been working from his downtown Oakland apartment ever since.
"I was never a work-from-home person before the pandemic," he admitted. "Working from home is a bizarre feeling. I've always been a coffee shop/office guy. It took me a month or two to get used to it."
Szabo credits growing up in Bloomington-Normal for setting him on a path to the big leagues.
"I never thought I'd end up here," he said. "I reflect back on my experiences in Bloomington-Normal and the example of my parents specifically. They believed in positively impacting others through sport.
"For me, I didn't know what exactly a professional path looked like, but I knew sport, now more than ever, unifies communities. Partnerships, for me, provided a platform to celebrate that and bring it to life."
When he joined the A's, Szabo felt prepared.
"Going to the University of Illinois for my undergraduate education and working for the men's basketball team as a student manager for four years was a great learning experience," said Szabo, who went on to get an MBA and MSA (Master of Sport Administration) at Ohio University.
Szabo has worked for agencies whose clients included the Chicago Bears, San Antonio Spurs, Hendrick Motorsports and the Cleveland Cavaliers among others.
"Prior to joining the A's, I was on the agency side of the sports industry and worked as a business development and sports marketing strategist for various clients," he said.
"It was an organic fit to kind of go from a master's program to the agency side. I loved that. Having gone to the team side now, you see both sides of the coin so to speak."
Szabo's dream job is to lead a pro sports front office or start his own agency. He got a glimpse inside the Athletics' organization by watching the 2011 motion picture "Moneyball," which detailed then-general manager Billy Beane's unconventional methods to build a winning team on a budget. Beane remains with the A's as executive vice president of baseball operations and minority owner.
"I never expected that it would be part of my reality," Szabo said of the movie. "A lot has changed since that movie, especially for us organizationally."
Among the changes ahead for Oakland is a new ballpark to replace Oakland Coliseum, the last MLB facility that is also home to an NFL team. Construction may begin in 2021 with the stadium opening in 2023.
"That was really the reason for the move (to Oakland) for me," Szabo said, "to build a world class stadium. We're making great progress and hope it will come to life in the next couple of years."
Szabo is also hopeful the current season can avoid further COVID-19 interruptions.
"We've moved forward with the mentality of 'hope for the best' and do all we can to remain solution-focused and block out everything else,'" he said.
Szabo grew up a hardcore Chicago Cubs fan. He lived near Wrigley Field when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series.
"That was an amazing run to be part of," he said. "Similar to the Cubs when they were the lovable losers, the A's are a team that everyone can get behind and root for. For me, it's easy to have an NL and an AL team (to support)."
Szabo's baseball career ended after fifth grade. He went to to excel at BHS where he played basketball and was coached by his father in cross country and track. Szabo's 2009 3,200-meter relay team placed seventh in the 2A state track meet.
"I still stay in contact with several teammates and even competitors from rival schools," Szabo said. "I'll always treasure running for my Dad and competing against some great friends."
