Watch now: Bloomington native Andy Szabo pitching in with the Oakland Athletics' front office

When Major League Baseball suspended play on March 13, Szabo was at spring training in Arizona with his parents.

"I was there on a work trip hosting several business partners of ours," he said. "We were at brunch and got the text that the sports world had stopped. (It was) quite the gut punch for lack of a better term."

Szabo has been working from his downtown Oakland apartment ever since.

"I was never a work-from-home person before the pandemic," he admitted. "Working from home is a bizarre feeling. I've always been a coffee shop/office guy. It took me a month or two to get used to it."

Szabo credits growing up in Bloomington-Normal for setting him on a path to the big leagues.

"I never thought I'd end up here," he said. "I reflect back on my experiences in Bloomington-Normal and the example of my parents specifically. They believed in positively impacting others through sport.

"For me, I didn't know what exactly a professional path looked like, but I knew sport, now more than ever, unifies communities. Partnerships, for me, provided a platform to celebrate that and bring it to life."

When he joined the A's, Szabo felt prepared.