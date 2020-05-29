Randy Sharer's top five games: No. 2, By ignoring back-breaking pressure, Heyworth's 2010 volleyball team rallied for a state crown

Second-year Coach Andi Vogel couldn’t remember her 33-3 team staging a more dramatic rally.

“It just shows the amazing maturity of these girls to stay tough and fight back with all of that pressure,” she said.

Helping junior Cassidy Kingery withstand crushing pressure as she served the final five points was a massive crowd representing much of Heyworth (pop. 2,400) and Shirley (150).

“They’ve been a part of this team the whole season,” said star senior setter Kelly Shaffer, who finished with 29 assists, 11 digs, five kills and four block assists.

“It was just as important to them as it was to us. They definitely came through with us.”

Kingery came through by giving Scales Mound (38-5) a chance to commit four passing or hitting errors on the final four points.

“I just had to be confident,” said Kingery, who finished with seven kills and 11 digs. “I said, ‘whatever you do, just please (serve) over the net.’”

Putting Heyworth in position for a miracle was its only other senior, Dakota Springer, who used a wide range of hitting speeds to notch 18 kills.