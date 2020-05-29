Randy Sharer's top five games: No. 2, By ignoring back-breaking pressure, Heyworth's 2010 volleyball team rallied for a state crown

For a contest to be memorable, it never hurts if it includes a momentous comeback.
I wrote about such an event on Nov. 12, 2010 when the Heyworth High School volleyball team scored the final six points to win the Class 1A state championship at Redbird Arena.
Making those Hornets an especially fun team to cover was their coach, Andi (Hardwick) Vogel, who I began writing about when she was a national champion long jumper in grade school.
She later became a four-time state track medalist at Normal Community High School and then a Missouri Valley Conference Most Valuable Player in volleyball at Illinois State.
Here is what I wrote about her greatest coaching moment:
When its margin for error had shrunk to zero, all the Heyworth High School volleyball team had left Saturday was a lot of heart.
But that and a fan base capable of transforming cheers into adrenalin was enough to make the Hornets the Class 1A state tournament champion at Redbird Arena.
An antsy engraver probably would have stamped Scales Mound on the first-place trophy when it took a 24-20 lead in the third set.
But Heyworth, erasing all evidence of doubt, scored the next six points to secure a jubilant 22-25, 25-18, 26-24 triumph and the school’s first state crown in any sport.
Second-year Coach Andi Vogel couldn’t remember her 33-3 team staging a more dramatic rally.
“It just shows the amazing maturity of these girls to stay tough and fight back with all of that pressure,” she said.
Helping junior Cassidy Kingery withstand crushing pressure as she served the final five points was a massive crowd representing much of Heyworth (pop. 2,400) and Shirley (150).
“They’ve been a part of this team the whole season,” said star senior setter Kelly Shaffer, who finished with 29 assists, 11 digs, five kills and four block assists.
“It was just as important to them as it was to us. They definitely came through with us.”
Kingery came through by giving Scales Mound (38-5) a chance to commit four passing or hitting errors on the final four points.
“I just had to be confident,” said Kingery, who finished with seven kills and 11 digs. “I said, ‘whatever you do, just please (serve) over the net.’”
Putting Heyworth in position for a miracle was its only other senior, Dakota Springer, who used a wide range of hitting speeds to notch 18 kills.
Springer had dreams during the past week of winning the state title. Asked if reality matched the imaginary, she said, “It does. It’s amazing. I pictured all of our fans, our whole town here pretty much and just cheering us on.”
PHOTOS: Heyworth High School in 2010 won a state volleyball title
Contact Randy Sharer at (309) 820-3405. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_sharer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!