Randy Sharer's top five games: No. 4, Stephanie Brown's 2009 relay miracle for Tri-Valley echoes through the ages

She had brought the Vikings home in 9:23.93, destroying the 23-year-old meet record of 9:30.98. Even the 2A champ that year didn't run as fast as Tri-Valley.

"After I finished — and saw the state record and saw we won — to have my team come up to me and give me hugs and the smiles on their faces was a better feeling than winning on your own any day," said Brown, whose career featured five individual state crowns. "It was amazing.

"They appreciate me and I appreciate what they did. They held on."

Getting Brown the baton in sixth were Nicki Coop (2:21.7), Christine Peterson (2:27.4) and Jessica Schmidt (2:28.5). Brown scorched the first lap in 61 seconds.

"After the first 100, I thought ‘This is in the bag. I’m doing this. I want to win this,’" Brown said. "We were down about nine seconds. I thought ‘I can do nine seconds.’"

The amazement was missing by the time Brown became the first girl in state history to win the 800 four times. After her meet record in Thursday’s prelims, another win was expected and she delivered in an energy-saving 2:15.00.