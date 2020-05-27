Randy Sharer's top five games: No. 4, Stephanie Brown's 2009 relay miracle for Tri-Valley echoes through the ages

There is a reason four-by-800-meter relay races have held a special place in my heart for the 38 years I've been writing about sports for The Pantagraph.
As a vehicle for storytelling, few events have wilder swings of momentum as the gaps between teams accordion in gripping ways.
One such race occurred in the 2009 Class 1A girls state meet at Charleston where future University of Arkansas All-American Stephanie Brown, a four-time state champion in the open 800, made a surprise appearance in the Thursday preliminaries to help Tri-Valley qualify for the Saturday final.
Brown's immense talent was no secret, but few were prepared for what she did after receiving the baton for her anchor leg 80 meters behind the leader.
Observers watching Brown close ground with astonishing brevity couldn't look away. Stopwatches seemed to have malfunctioned when her split came up as 2 minutes, 6.2 seconds, well below the still-standing 800 meet record of 2:09.12 that she'd run in in the prelims.
She had brought the Vikings home in 9:23.93, destroying the 23-year-old meet record of 9:30.98. Even the 2A champ that year didn't run as fast as Tri-Valley.
"After I finished — and saw the state record and saw we won — to have my team come up to me and give me hugs and the smiles on their faces was a better feeling than winning on your own any day," said Brown, whose career featured five individual state crowns. "It was amazing.
"They appreciate me and I appreciate what they did. They held on."
Getting Brown the baton in sixth were Nicki Coop (2:21.7), Christine Peterson (2:27.4) and Jessica Schmidt (2:28.5). Brown scorched the first lap in 61 seconds.
"After the first 100, I thought ‘This is in the bag. I’m doing this. I want to win this,’" Brown said. "We were down about nine seconds. I thought ‘I can do nine seconds.’"
The amazement was missing by the time Brown became the first girl in state history to win the 800 four times. After her meet record in Thursday’s prelims, another win was expected and she delivered in an energy-saving 2:15.00.
"It’s really rewarding to go through four years and hold on to that championship when you’ve got people gunning for you," Brown said. "To be able to do it was a good feeling, but not as good as running the four-by-800."
Brown then won her first title in the 1,600, sprinting away from Central Catholic’s Kelly Curran the final 120 meters to clock an outdoor school record of 5:01.50.
PHOTOS: Tri-Valley graduate Stephanie Brown
