Randy Sharer's top five games: No. 5, University High's Jim Donovan showed how great he was during a 1995 state relay rampage

After writing about sports for The Pantagraph for 38 years, it's clear to me that the question of how good a star really is doesn't always get a satisfactory answer.
Relay races, however, sometimes force them to be greater than they'd ever have to be in an individual race.
That's what happened to Jim Donovan in the 1995 Class A state track meet 3,200-meter relay final in Charleston.
Here is what I wrote:
Kent Anderson was ready to take the blame Saturday.
When the University High School senior handed off second in the Class A 3,200-meter relay in the 101st state track meet — 20 meters behind Oregon — it seemed clear he had fallen so far behind that even the great Jim Donovan couldn't make up that much ground.
But Anderson should have known better than to underestimate his good friend.
Donovan stunned observers — as has become his custom — with a brilliant 1-minute, 52.5-second anchor leg which made the Pioneers state champions in 7:56.97, the best winning time in nine years.
It is worth noting the Class A record in the open 800 is 1:53.04. Getting Donovan the stick were J.J. Simpson (1:59.8), Nick Barrows (2:03.6) and Anderson (2:01.1).
"I didn't think that we could give up that much and still take it," confessed Anderson, who later watched Donovan capture the open 800 in a school-record 1:55.79.
When his day was done, Donovan said, "It doesn't get any better than this."
When Donovan got the baton in the 3,200 relay, his thoughts turned to his coach, Lester Hampton, who has guided U High to back-to-back state cross country titles.
"I was hoping Coach's words would come true, that he (Oregon anchor Chad Harvey) would fade the second lap," Donovan said. "He started to get out of form with 250 to go. That's when I knew we would win."
Donovan took the lead in the final 20 meters. U High's 7:56.97 ranks seventh in area history. It included a season-best split by Simpson to lead off. His goal was to stay with top-seeded Oregon, which held on for second in 7:58.05.
"I wanted to give us a chance to win," said Simpson, who gave the lead to Barrows, who had replaced Matt Mapes from Friday's lineup.
"Matt and I have run the same times all year," Barrows said. "We flipped a coin (to see who ran the final). I was just hoping to keep it close and that's what I did."
Donovan summed up the relay experience as "completely incredible." That also described how rough traffic was in the open 800.
"I was an idiot," laughed Donovan, who spent much of the first lap boxed in on the rail. "I took a lot of elbows. But I knew I wanted it as bad as anybody out there.
"I've had a lot of team success at U High over the years, but this one was for myself. Coach gave me the tools I needed and I put them to use."
