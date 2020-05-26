Randy Sharer's top five games: No. 5, University High's Jim Donovan showed how great he was during a 1995 state relay rampage

"I didn't think that we could give up that much and still take it," confessed Anderson, who later watched Donovan capture the open 800 in a school-record 1:55.79.

When his day was done, Donovan said, "It doesn't get any better than this."

When Donovan got the baton in the 3,200 relay, his thoughts turned to his coach, Lester Hampton, who has guided U High to back-to-back state cross country titles.

"I was hoping Coach's words would come true, that he (Oregon anchor Chad Harvey) would fade the second lap," Donovan said. "He started to get out of form with 250 to go. That's when I knew we would win."

Donovan took the lead in the final 20 meters. U High's 7:56.97 ranks seventh in area history. It included a season-best split by Simpson to lead off. His goal was to stay with top-seeded Oregon, which held on for second in 7:58.05.

"I wanted to give us a chance to win," said Simpson, who gave the lead to Barrows, who had replaced Matt Mapes from Friday's lineup.

"Matt and I have run the same times all year," Barrows said. "We flipped a coin (to see who ran the final). I was just hoping to keep it close and that's what I did."