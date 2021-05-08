Illinois JROTC archery team shows growth, promise in its first year

The original six team members are known as "blue arrows;" these students are team leaders and help demonstrate techniques to new members. They will also have a role in helping younger cadets next year when JROTC opens up to junior high students.

Once another six members had joined, the students came up with the name "Hawkeyes" to refer to the entire team. Membership continued to grow from there.

The Hawkeyes are currently practicing archery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

"It's all about repetition," Murphy said. "Everything is put together right now. Hopefully next year we are going to be shooting every day."

In April, the team started to participate in its first competition, the NASP 2021 St. Jude E-Championship Charity Tournament, which ended May 8.

Students shoot at school and submit scores virtually to compete against other high schools across the nation. They get three rounds of shooting from 10 meters and three rounds of shooting from 15 meters, with five arrows per round.

Scores range from 0 to 10 based on where arrows land on the target, with a 10 earned from hitting the bullseye.