Watch now: Decatur futsal tournament keeps players on their toes even amid COVID pandemic

All players, coaches and spectators were required to wear face masks. And the third court was moved to another gym, opening up the middle court to allow for more social distancing.

There were also designated "breathing zones" where players who were struggling with mask wearing could take their mask off for a break or to catch their breath.

"Unfortunately, it's kind of a catch-22," said Theresa Bates, coach of the Charleston-based Eastern Illinois Soccer Club's U11 boys team. "It does stink, but at the same time, at least with us wearing the mask, we are able to play. So I'm just glad that they were able to get out there."

Bates said this was their first year competing in the tournament, which was "definitely the intro to our season" ahead of spring leagues.

"I think it was more of having the whole year off," Bates said. "We really wanted to get our skills back out there, see where we're at and, just, a lot of our kids have really missed playing soccer. So this is a very good experience for us to just get back out there and get into the swing of things of playing competitive soccer again."