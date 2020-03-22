Reinhardt: Fairness and respect define Randy Kindred

A few years ago, it was the phone calls. On a busy Saturday night, they would not stop, one after the other with results of a basketball game, wrestling match or swim meet.
Lately, it’s become the welcome silence of e-mails. Yet on more nights than we care to think about here in the Pantagraph sports department, the results keep coming nonetheless.
It can be overwhelming; a test of your resolve. Many a nights, I have peered over at the boss, Randy Kindred, at the end of another hectic night to see an unquestioned but nevertheless controlled look of exasperation after everything we had time to process was processed.
But what doesn’t change — and hasn’t in the 36 years I’ve worked with Randy — is the commitment, a remarkably consistent commitment to putting out the best sports section possible.
I have marveled about many aspects of Randy’s work. One that stands out is his dogged desire to treat teams and schools fairly. It’s seldom possible in this business. Somebody has to get the biggest headline. But Pantagraph readers could always count on Randy trying his best.
Because of the exposure that accompanies his marvelous column, Randy often gets recognized in public. He treats everyone with respect.
Amazingly, Randy is often at his best with dealing with a sensitive subject. I can’t count how many times I’ve had to wipe a tear from my eye while reading one of Randy’s tributes to a recently deceased member of our sporting community. I can read it again and always seem to come to the conclusion I wouldn’t change a word.
I can’t write a column like Randy. Never could, never will. So it’s time to wrap this up.
Thanks, Mr. Kindred, for your professionalism, your dedication and your friendship. I knew I liked you from the minute I found out you were a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Since then, the reasons just keep coming.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt