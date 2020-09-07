Reinhardt: Reflections on a pandemic-flavored milestone

Jimmy Buffett released his song “A Pirate Looks at 40” in 1974.
Consider this a less melodic “A Sportswriter Looks at 58.”
There’s been little to celebrate since mid March. The car was packed for a weekend in Moline for the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament when news came of its demise.
Cancellations and postponements have followed on a steady and disheartening basis. Here’s your daily dose of disappointment. Gulp it down, get it over with and try to move on.
When will it end? We still don’t know. But we should all clear a week for the celebration when it does.
The pandemic has taught us lessons, some we didn’t want to learn but needed and some that could have been avoided with a little less panic.
This virus has been relentless. We have all been changed, probably forever, by its far-reaching impact.
A few observations, for both better and worse, have been absorbed by the man whose words appear below this byline:
The pandemic means watching friend and former colleague Randy Kindred enjoy his well-deserved retirement. It would have been nice to have Randy with us down in the trenches these past few months, but I’m thrilled for him he wasn’t.
It’s sorely missing the practice field interactions with Illinois State football coaches and players. It’s fascinating watching a young player emerge as a contributor or a veteran proving he’s ready for additional responsibility.
It’s being genuinely disturbed by the prospect of not covering a live football game over an entire calendar year.
It’s looking back fondly on the Kernels Collegiate League. The quality baseball played at the Corn Crib from July to early August was a beacon of light for Central Illinois sports fans yearning for an evening out and a game to watch.
It’s the realization that working from home really isn’t all that bad.
It’s the joy of a niece’s July wedding providing a desperately needed escape. The weekend in northeast Indiana was glorious. The Reinhardts and Latmans would not be denied.
It’s noticing on social media a liked and respected coach has welcomed an addition to her family and wondering when congratulations can be extended in person.
It’s seeing a few more gray hairs and thankfully a few less pounds in the mirror.
It’s suddenly not caring nearly as much about price when you finally find what you want at the grocery store.
It’s being puzzled by an IHSA that decides “low risk” sports can play in the fall but then declaring the risk is too large to give those same athletes a state tournament.
It’s gaining an added appreciation for the media relations professionals at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan.
It’s suddenly hating to shave every four (or five) days when it formerly was no problem shaving every day.
That 58th birthday, you ask? Well, I made it. Recently I turned 58 as the youngest – yes, youngest — member of the Pantagraph sports staff.
The significance of that not-so-round number? Well, my father Hari didn’t make it to 58. Melanoma took him in 1995 at 57 before he could meet my wife or any of his grandchildren.
It was never a competition to live longer than a man who worked hard until he couldn’t work anymore and lived a full life. Yet it was a given 58 would hit hard. And it did, but in a good way.
The lessons taught with an iron fist and a stern voice remain and have served me well since. I think about how much Dad loved dogs and how he passed that along to both his sons.
I think back to all the times Dad made me laugh with another of his no holds barred remarks.
Buffett was right again, especially for those of us still trying to navigate 2020 with less than 20/20 vision for what lies ahead.
“If we couldn’t laugh we would all go insane.”
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
Pantagraph reporter Randy Reinhardt's top five games
The 2010 WNIT bracket was kind to the Illinois State women’s basketball team.
The Illinois State baseball team had announced its presence in the NCAA Tournament’s Louisville Regional the previous day with 18 hits and 14 …
Of course, the Normal Community High School basketball team had a chance on March 17, 2015.
Arriving in Frisco, Texas., on Wednesday before Saturday’s FCS national championship game provided an illuminating perspective.
The 1996-97 Illinois Wesleyan basketball team carried the motivation of a heartbreaking national semifinal loss from the previous season, whil…
Randy Reinhardt's favorite stories of 2019
Here are a few of the stories I really enjoyed bringing to our readers in 2019.
Illinois State football player Jared Rients has farming in his blood.
Illinois State strength coach Jim Lathrop carries on despite a myriad of physical ailments.
Illinois State baseball earned an NCAA Tournament upset over Louisville.
Illinois State basketball player TeTe Maggett has risen above a difficult childhood.
Illinois Wesleyan coach Ron Rose has coached his son Brady for four years as a Titan.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!