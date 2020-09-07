Reinhardt: Reflections on a pandemic-flavored milestone

It’s gaining an added appreciation for the media relations professionals at Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan.

It’s suddenly hating to shave every four (or five) days when it formerly was no problem shaving every day.

That 58th birthday, you ask? Well, I made it. Recently I turned 58 as the youngest – yes, youngest — member of the Pantagraph sports staff.

The significance of that not-so-round number? Well, my father Hari didn’t make it to 58. Melanoma took him in 1995 at 57 before he could meet my wife or any of his grandchildren.

It was never a competition to live longer than a man who worked hard until he couldn’t work anymore and lived a full life. Yet it was a given 58 would hit hard. And it did, but in a good way.

The lessons taught with an iron fist and a stern voice remain and have served me well since. I think about how much Dad loved dogs and how he passed that along to both his sons.

I think back to all the times Dad made me laugh with another of his no holds barred remarks.

Buffett was right again, especially for those of us still trying to navigate 2020 with less than 20/20 vision for what lies ahead.