Relocated UFC 249 could 'bring sense of normalcy to people'

"We have got to ride it through, and they need to be inspired in a way and we can do that. We have the opportunity."

The UFC is returning after an involuntary eight-week break that upended White's desire to keep fighting amid the COVID-19 health crisis. The series is holding three shows in eight days in a fan-free arena in Florida, where state officials deemed professional sports with a national audience exempt from a stay-at-home order as long as "the location is closed to the general public."

The UFC came up with a 25-page document to address health and safety protocols. UFC executives and physicians consulted regulatory officials and outside experts to develop its procedures, which include testing everyone working the event.

Those in attendance will, perhaps even referees, have to wear masks and gloves. The cage floor, inevitably sprinkled with sweat and blood, will be disinfected regularly.

"It is going to be much more of an intimate situation, as weird as that sounds," Gaethje said. "The fans are going to get to hear the shots when we land our shots. They are going to hear the breathing. They are going to hear the talking from the coaches. … I can't wait to watch this fight when it is over because I know that it cannot disappoint."