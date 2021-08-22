Royals manager Mike Matheny upset about a weather delay during pitcher Kris Bubic’s no-hit bid

Kansas City Royals starter Kris Bubic was cruising through the Chicago Cubs lineup Saturday with a no-hitter through six innings.

Suddenly the game was delayed in the seventh by the threat of bad weather, and the tarp came out on the field. But no more than a few drops of rain fell, and no lightning was in sight.

When the game resumed, Bubic issued a leadoff walk and then a two-run home run to Patrick Wisdom, spoiling the no-hit bid in a 4-2 Royals win.

Royals manger Mike Matheny was perturbed afterward, calling the decision to delay the game an “embarrassment” and suggesting it affected Bubic’s no-hit bid.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Matheny said in his postgame teleconference. “It’s an embarrassment to the game. To have something special going on as we were witnessing, and you pull us off that field, that rain better hit us. Or something better happen worse than what happened.

“I feel for the kid. Not too many people in a lifetime have an opportunity to take a run like he just did. I hope there’s some sort of follow-up. That just can’t happen like that.”

The Cubs on Twitter responded to criticism of the delay without rain by tweeting they “never called it a rain delay,” and that “lightning in the area” caused the delay. It accused the Twitter account that complained of crying, writing “getting plenty of waterworks now.”

Cubs security at Wrigley Field ordered fans to leave the upper deck patio areas, where many had moved during the delay, and told them to head to the concourse, where it was already crammed with people. Many fans left the ballpark with the assumption it would be a long delay and they would have nowhere to stand.

Fans in the lower bowl also were asked to leave their seats by a video message during the top of the seventh inning when the game was still being played.

The end of the game was played in sunshine, and the sun was still out a couple of hour later.

The Cubs have a history of questionable weather decisions, dating to a game against the San Francisco Giants in August 1999 that was postponed after a 3 hour, 45-minute delay in which it didn’t rain more than a few drops for at least two hours.

Giants owner Peter Magowan called the Cubs a ”bush league” organization afterward.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell was similarly miffed in 2017 when a game at Wrigley was postponed for rain without any rain.

“It’s the first time for us that we’ve had players treated for sunburn after a rainout,” Counsell said before the next day’s game.

On April 14, 2018, some Atlanta Braves players complained they lost feeling in their fingers when the Cubs and Braves played through conditions that included icy rain and a wind chill in the 20s.

“If we all don’t come out of here with pneumonia, I think we’ll be all right,” Braves reliever Luke Jackson said.

The Cubs scored nine eighth-inning runs to turn a 10-2 deficit into a 14-10 win. Cubs manager Joe Maddon upset management by saying it was the worst conditions he had seen, adding “the game really should not have been played.”

When it comes to weather forecasting by the Cubs, add Matheny to the long list of skeptics.

