Ryan Pace is on the hunt for a starting quarterback for the 4th time as Chicago Bears GM — but the team believes his ‘collaboration’ with Matt Nagy will result in the right player this time

“Why do we feel strong about getting that position right? It goes back to that, the connected vision,” Pace said. “When we identify what we are going to do at a position, no different than anything else, it’s a collaborative effort — free agency, trade, draft. But I just have a ton of confidence attacking it together.”

The Bears’ emphasis on that collaboration is important given the questions that have emerged over the last four years about the organization’s process in selecting Trubisky instead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes or Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2017. Skepticism about Pace’s evaluations — and a potential lack of checks and balances within the Bears organization — has run rampant.

Pace declined to get into much detail Wednesday about what he felt his missteps were in his 2017 decision-making process. But he did say he learns through all of his experiences and pointed to his work with Nagy this year.

It’s significant because Nagy was the Chiefs offensive coordinator in 2017 when they picked Mahomes 10th overall, and Nagy said he can share those experiences with Pace.