Baseball results for Saturday
agate

Baseball results for Saturday

BASEBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

RESULTS

Central Catholic 8, Tolono Unity 3

Normal West 2-5, Moline 1-6

Lincoln-Way Central 8, Normal Community 1

Bloomington 10-21, Chicago Brooks 6-11

Ridgeview 9, Fisher 2

El Paso-Gridley 10, Midwest Central 9

Decatur LSA 4, Blue Ridge 3, 8 innings

Tri-Valley 12, LeRoy 11

