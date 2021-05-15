Baseball results for Saturday

BASEBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
RESULTS
Central Catholic 8, Tolono Unity 3
Normal West 2-5, Moline 1-6
Lincoln-Way Central 8, Normal Community 1
Bloomington 10-21, Chicago Brooks 6-11
Ridgeview 9, Fisher 2
El Paso-Gridley 10, Midwest Central 9
Decatur LSA 4, Blue Ridge 3, 8 innings
Tri-Valley 12, LeRoy 11
