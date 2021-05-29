 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baseball results from Saturday
0 comments

Baseball results from Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

RESULTS

Bloomington 6-12, Pontiac 5-2

Tri-Valley 11, Salt Fork 3

Tremont 13, Fisher 0

LeRoy 10, Roanoke-Benson 5

Warrensburg-Latham 10, Clinton 0

Bismarck-Henning 6-5, GCMS 5-4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News