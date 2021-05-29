Baseball results from Saturday

BASEBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
RESULTS
Bloomington 6-12, Pontiac 5-2
Tri-Valley 11, Salt Fork 3
Tremont 13, Fisher 0
LeRoy 10, Roanoke-Benson 5
Warrensburg-Latham 10, Clinton 0
Bismarck-Henning 6-5, GCMS 5-4
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
