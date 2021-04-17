 Skip to main content
Baseball results from Saturday
Baseball results from Saturday

BASEBALL

High school

Saturday's results

Bloomington 5, Glenwood 3

Normal Community 7, Triad 6

Normal Community 9, Glenwood 6

Breaking News