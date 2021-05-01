 Skip to main content
Baseball results from Saturday
Baseball results from Saturday

BASEBALL

High school

Results

Central Catholic 9-14, Tri-Valley 4-7

Normal West 12-4, Bloomington 5-8

University High 10, Olympia 7

Henry 1, El Paso-Gridley 0

Eureka 10-4, Tremont 7-2

Oakwood 11-1, LeRoy 7-16

