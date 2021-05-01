Baseball results from Saturday

BASEBALL
High school
Results
Central Catholic 9-14, Tri-Valley 4-7
Normal West 12-4, Bloomington 5-8
University High 10, Olympia 7
Henry 1, El Paso-Gridley 0
Eureka 10-4, Tremont 7-2
Oakwood 11-1, LeRoy 7-16
