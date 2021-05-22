Baseball results from Saturday

BASEBALL
High school
Results
Bloomington 9-16, Peoria Richwoods 4-9
University High 14, Central Catholic 1
University High 14, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4
Champaign Centennial 1-4, Normal Community 0-5
Champaign Central 4-4, Normal West 3-7
LeRoy 6, Salt Fork 0
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today