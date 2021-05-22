 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baseball results from Saturday
0 comments
agate

Baseball results from Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BASEBALL

High school

Results

Bloomington 9-16, Peoria Richwoods 4-9

University High 14, Central Catholic 1

University High 14, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4

Champaign Centennial 1-4, Normal Community 0-5

Champaign Central 4-4, Normal West 3-7

LeRoy 6, Salt Fork 0

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News