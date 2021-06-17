Baseball results from Thursday

BASEBALL
High school
Class 1A State Tournament
At Normal - Duffy Bass Field
Results
Glen Carbon Father McGivney 5, Newark 1
Farina South Central 11, Mount Pulaski 5
Newark 6, Mount Pulaski 2 (third place)
Glen Carbon Father McGivney vs. Farina South Central (championship), late
Tri-County Conference
all-star team
Area players only
SECOND TEAM
Xander Boyles (Woodland), Isaiah Beyer (Roanoke-Benson)
HONORABLE MENTION
Carter Ewing (Woodland), Chase Martin (Roanoke-Benson)
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
