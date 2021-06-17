 Skip to main content
Baseball results from Thursday

BASEBALL

High school

Class 1A State Tournament

At Normal - Duffy Bass Field

Results

Glen Carbon Father McGivney 5, Newark 1

Farina South Central 11, Mount Pulaski 5

Newark 6, Mount Pulaski 2 (third place)

Glen Carbon Father McGivney vs. Farina South Central (championship), late

Tri-County Conference

all-star team

Area players only

SECOND TEAM

Xander Boyles (Woodland), Isaiah Beyer (Roanoke-Benson)

HONORABLE MENTION

Carter Ewing (Woodland), Chase Martin (Roanoke-Benson)

