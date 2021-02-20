Basketball 2/21/21

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
At Eureka
Eureka College 85, Iowa Wesleyan 78
Eureka College: Chris Daniels 21 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds; Ian Milsteadt 20 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists; Jaedon Banks 12 points,11 rebounds.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Benson
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today