Basketball 2/21/21
Basketball 2/21/21

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

At Eureka

Eureka College 85, Iowa Wesleyan 78

Eureka College: Chris Daniels 21 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds; Ian Milsteadt 20 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists; Jaedon Banks 12 points,11 rebounds.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

