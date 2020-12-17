Basketball boxscore for 12/18/20

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE WOMEN
ILLINOIS STATE 69, OMAHA 38
At Normal – Redbird Arena
OMAHA – Filer 0-0-0, Schmitt 0-0-0, Ogier 3-1-7, Killian 2-0-6, Johnston 1-0-2, Murdie 2-0-5, Pilakouta 3-0-6, Frost 0-2-2, Felici 0-0-0, Johnson 1-2-5, Ekdahl 0-2-2, Keitges 1-0-3. Totals – 13-7-38.
ILLINOIS STATE – Koudelka 1-1-3, Moore 4-0-11, Crompton 4-0-11, Saylor 3-1-7, Redmond 4-0-9, Wilson 1-5-7, Call 1-0-3, Newland 0-0-0, Bullman 3-2-11, Wong 0-4-4, Gietzel 1-0-3, McGinnis-Taylor 0-0-0. Totals – 22-13-69.
Omaha;10;7;8;13;--38
Illinois State;10;15;23;21;--69
3-point field goals – Omaha 5-21 (Killian 2-4, Keitges 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Murdie 1-2, Filer 0-1, Felici 0-1, Ekdahl 0-1, Schmitt 0-2, Frost 0-2, Ogier 0-4); ISU 12-23 (Bullman 3-4, Moore 3-4, Crompton 3-6, Redmond 1-3, Call 1-3, Gietzel 1-1, Newland 0-2).
