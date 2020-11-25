Basketball results 11/26/20

BASKETBALL
COLLEGE MEN
Ohio State 94, ISU 67
AT COLUMBUS, OHIO
ILLINOIS STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Ndiaye;18;2-5;0-0;1;0;3;5
Kotov;16;0-2;0-0;5;1;2;0
Horne;29;4-12;0-0;2;1;2;10
Strong;30;5-11;2-2;1;2;4;15
Reeves;28;5-11;5-7;7;1;0;17
Fleming;18;2-3;3-4;5;7;1;8
Boyd;13;1-5;3-4;1;0;4;5
Andrews;18;2-2;0-1;0;0;3;4
Washington;15;1-3;1-1;5;0;2;3
Sissoko;15;0-3;0-0;2;0;5;0
Team;;;;4;;;
Totals;200;22-57;14-19;33;12;26;67
OHIO STATE
;Min;FG;FT;Reb;A;PF;Pt.
Sueing;21;8-9;3-3;8;0;1;19
Liddell;23;5-9;6-9;3;3;3;16
Young;19;3-5;2-3;8;1;3;8
Wshingtn;27;4-12;2-2;2;3;0;12
Walker;24;3-8;4-4;2;6;1;10
Key;17;3-4;6-9;5;1;1;12
Ahrens;14;2-4;0-0;0;0;0;6
Brown;18;1-4;0-0;4;0;1;3
Jallow;12;0-4;0-0;3;0;1;0
Sotos;10;0-1;0-0;1;2;5;0
Hookfin;5;2-3;0-0;0;0;1;4
Davidson;3;0-0;3-4;0;0;3
Diallo;7;0-1;1-2;2;0;0;1
Team;;;;5;;;
Totals;200;31-64;26-36;43;17;16;94
Illinois State;;;25;42;- 67
Ohio State;;;42;52;- 94
Three-point field goals: ISU 9-20 (Strong 3-5, Reeves 2-4, Horne 2-4, Fleming 1-1, Ndiaye 1-3, Boyd 0-1, Washington 0-1, Sissoko 0-1); Ohio State 6-18 (Ahrens 2-4, Washington 2-5, Sueing 1-1, Brown 1-4, Walker 0-2, Jallow 0-2).
Turnovers: ISU 16; Ohio State 10. Blocked shots: ISU 5 (Ndiaye 2, Strong 2, Sissoko); Ohio State 3 (Liddell, Key, Jallow). Steals: ISU 2 (Reeves, Horne); Ohio State 8 (Sueing 3, Liddell 2, Washington, Walker, Jallow).
Officials: Felder, Siville, Green
